Mississippi State

Mississippi families affected by Ida receive more than $1M in SNAP replacements

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAmpf_0cK8hGSX00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Families affected by Hurricane Ida in Mississippi, who were receiving SNAP benefits, have received $1,058,673 in SNAP replacements following the storm.

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), families in 38 impacted counties could request replacement for SNAP benefits for food loss due to power outages or other storm-related loss. Qualifying families were provided replacement benefits.

MDHS announces additional SNAP benefits for October

The following counties were able to request replacement benefits: Adams, Amite, Calhoun, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lafayette, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Neshoba, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Walthall, Warren, Wilkinson, and Yazoo.

"MDHS is here to assist Mississippi families during a difficult time; replacement benefits provide timely support to our clients with assistance when they need the support the most." MDHS Executive Director Robert G. "Bob," Anderson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

