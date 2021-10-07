Mississippi families affected by Ida receive more than $1M in SNAP replacements

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Families affected by Hurricane Ida in Mississippi, who were receiving SNAP benefits, have received $1,058,673 in SNAP replacements following the storm.

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), families in 38 impacted counties could request replacement for SNAP benefits for food loss due to power outages or other storm-related loss. Qualifying families were provided replacement benefits.

The following counties were able to request replacement benefits: Adams, Amite, Calhoun, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lafayette, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Neshoba, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Walthall, Warren, Wilkinson, and Yazoo.

“MDHS is here to assist Mississippi families during a difficult time; replacement benefits provide timely support to our clients with assistance when they need the support the most.” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob,” Anderson.

