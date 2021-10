There are several blood drives coming in and around Emporia to close out October — which is good because a lot of blood is needed both locally and nationwide. The national blood supply is at its lowest fall levels since 2015, due to a combination of COVID-19 and national disasters like Hurricane Ida. This is impacting Newman Regional Health, which is at its minimum safe level for most blood types. Director of Laboratory Calvin Murphy is urging people to donate because blood is needed for a range of treatments.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO