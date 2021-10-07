CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Frappe-ness: Blended frappes prove popular in Riverbend

By Charles Bolinger Hearst Illinois
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday — National Frappe Day — coffee shops in the Riverebend shared what goes in to these blended drinks. Lici Steele, who works at Germania Brew Haus in Alton, said they promote their offerings as blended lattes more than frappes and they are served frozen, iced or hot, whichever the customer chooses. Their No. 1 seller is the Germania Brew Haus blended latte, or GBH, which contains white mocha and caramel drizzle.

www.thetelegraph.com

