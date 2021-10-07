CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Game Bound: Week 5 kicks off with key NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football

INDIANAPOLIS – As the NFL enters Week 5, one unbeaten team is still standing (Arizona) while two winless teams remain (Jacksonville, Detroit).

This weekend’s slate of 16 games kicks off with a critical NFC West showdown between the Rams and Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday Night Football .

Longtime broadcaster Hannah Storm will be on the call with Andrea Kremer for Prime Video’s broadcast of TNF. Storm joins “Big Game Bound” this week to preview the game with host Chris Hagan.

We also have reports from Seahawks, 49ers and Bills headquarters, plus weekly picks from Jarrett Payton, former NFL running back and the son of Walter Payton.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

