Police arrest man suspected of raping 16-year-old after following her from Long Beach

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

A 45-year-old man suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl after they got off a bus in South Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Terry Edward Scott Jr. and the victim, who did not know each other, boarded a northbound Metro A (Blue) Line train at the Downtown Long Beach station at about 9 p.m. Sept. 26, riding it separately, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They both left the train to board the same MTA bus, getting off near Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street, in South Los Angeles, police said.

Scott approached the victim from behind and grabbed her around the neck, police said. Scott forced the victim to a parking lot of an apartment building where he threatened to kill her and then raped her, police said.

LAPD investigators located Scott in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street, near Fifth Street, in Downtown Los Angeles, around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday and arrested him for suspicion of rape and kidnapping, police said.

“This arrest was made possible due to several tips from the public and media coverage,” Los Angeles police said in a news release.

Scott was booked and is being held without bail. He is on probation for a narcotics violation. Scott is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Man raped 16-year-old after following her from Long Beach Metro station, police say

The post Police arrest man suspected of raping 16-year-old after following her from Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

