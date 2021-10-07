CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

18 ex-NBA players charged with fraud in $4M health care scheme

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQKg0_0cK8gZjd00

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Fans back at Golden 1 Center for Sacramento Kings first preseason game

A request for comment to the league wasn’t immediately returned.

According to the indictment, the scheme developed after Terrence Williams — who began his career as a first-round NBA draft pick in 2009 — submitted $19,000 in fraudulent claims to the plan in November 2017 for chiropractic care. The claims led to a $7,672 payout for Williams.

The indictment said he then recruited other former NBA players to defraud the plan and offered to provide fraudulent invoices from a chiropractor and dentist in Southern California and a wellness office in Washington state.

At least 10 of the ex-players paid kickbacks totaling about $230,000 to Williams, according to the court papers. A lawyer who has represented Williams in the past declined to comment.

What was then the New Jersey Nets picked Williams as No. 11 in the 2009 draft. He went on to play with four franchises — the Nets, Boston, Houston and Sacramento — over four seasons as a role player, averaging 7.1 points per game. He was waived by Boston two days after his 26th birthday in 2013 and hasn’t appeared in the league since.

Among others charged was Tony Allen, a six-time All-Defensive team selection and a member of the 2008 champion Boston Celtics. His wife was also indicted. For the most part, though, the ex-players charged had journeyman careers playing for several different teams and never reached anywhere close to the enormous stardom or salary that top players command.

Another former player charged in the scheme was Sebastian Telfair, a one-time high school star in New York who was highly touted when he turned pro, though his NBA career with eight franchises never brought the stardom some had expected.

California charges 6 ex-highway officers with overtime fraud

Those charged also included four NBA champions. Glen Davis, along with Allen, was part of that 2008 title team in Boston. Shannon Brown won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Melvin Ely won a title with San Antonio in 2007.

Among others who were charged, Anthony Wroten, Ruben Patterson and Darius Miles were the only players who averaged double figures for their NBA career.

Wroten averaged 11.1 points in 145 career games. Patterson averaged 10.7 points per game with six different teams. Miles, the No. 3 pick in the 2000 draft, averaged 10.1 points per game and played with four different franchises.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Jeff Van Gundy’s Blunt Message

Former NBA head coach turned analyst Jeff Van Gundy isn’t known to hold anything back on broadcasts. The veteran announcer certainly didn’t hold anything back on Friday night. The NBA has more than 90 percent of its league vaccinated, though there remains a couple of notable holdouts – Kyrie Irving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zaire, Reportedly Signs Contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade, has reportedly made plans for his basketball future that will take him one step closer to the NBA. According to league insider Shams Charania, Zaire plans to sign a contract in the NBA’s G League for the upcoming season. He then intends to join the Utah Jazz’s affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melvin Ely
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Ruben Patterson
Person
Terrence Williams
Person
Sebastian Telfair
bleachernation.com

Michael Jordan Gives New-Look Bulls a Shoutout and Says He’s in “Total Unison” with NBA’s Vaccination Policy

The Chicago Bulls have made their presence felt this offseason, just ask the GOAT. Michael Jordan sat down with Craig Melvin of the TODAY show on Monday to discuss driver Bubba Wallace’s first NASCAR Series Cup victory. Wallace was Jordan’s first signing when he started his 23XI Racing club, and he recently became the first black driver to win a NASCAR race since 1963. After discussing what the victory meant to him and the sport, Jordan and Melvin turned their focus to the upcoming NBA season. And when Jordan was asked which teams other than his own Charlotte Hornets he “liked” for the 2021-22 campaign, he made sure to mention his old stomping ground.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#Nba Players#Ap#The New Jersey Nets#The Nets Boston
FOX40

FOX40

959
Followers
511
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy