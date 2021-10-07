CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Tony Allen among ex-Memphis players charged with fraud

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TWn8_0cK8gYqu00

Memphis Tigers great Douglas-Roberts and two more former Grizzlies players listed

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Among those charged was Tony Allen, an NBA Championship winner with Boston who played with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2010-2017. Allen was part of the Grizzlies’ “Core Four” era that led to seven straight playoff runs, and coined the “grit and grind” phrase that became the team’s identity.

Known in Memphis as “The Grindfather,” Allen is set to have his jersey retired on January 28 when fellow Core Four member Mike Conley is in town with the Utah Jazz. His wife was also indicted.

Other Memphis-connected players include former University of Memphis Tigers great Christopher Douglas-Roberts, who helped lead the U of M to the NCAA Title game back in 2008, and Tony Wroten and Darius Miles, who both formerly played with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

For the most part, the ex-players charged had journeyman careers playing for several different teams and never reached anywhere close to the enormous stardom or salary that top players command.

Those charged also included four NBA champions. Ronald Glen Davis, along with Allen, was part of that 2008 title team in Boston. Shannon Brown won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Melvin Ely won a title with San Antonio in 2007.

Among others who were charged, Anthony Wroten, Ruben Patterson and Darius Miles were the only players who averaged double figures for their NBA career.

Wroten averaged 11.1 points in 145 career games. Patterson averaged 10.7 points per game with six different teams. Miles, the No. 3 pick in the 2000 draft, averaged 10.1 points per game and played with four different franchises.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ex-East St. Louis star among 18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players, including former East St. Louis star Darius Miles, were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Melvin Ely
Person
Ruben Patterson
Person
Tony Wroten
Person
Shannon Brown
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Jay Williams News

ESPN just can’t seem to find the right mix of people for its NBA pregame show. Every couple of years, the Worldwide Leader rolls out a new crew for NBA Countdown, hoping they’ve finally found the right ingredients for a show that can match what Turner Sports has in Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Ap#Nba Championship#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Utah Jazz#The U Of M
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Reaction To Dwyane Wade Having A Child With Another Woman During Their Relationship: "To Say I Was Devastated Is To Pick A Word On A Low Shelf For Convenience"

For Dwyane Wade, his life after walking away from the game has been very exciting. Wade has dedicated himself to his family even more. On top of that, he has been making a lot of moves in his business career. Most notably, Wade became a part-owner of the Utah Jazz...
RELATIONSHIPS
Golden State of Mind

Warriors legends arrested in health care scam

An FBI investigation has snagged a current NBA assistant coach, NBA champions Tony Allen and Glen “Big Baby” Davis, a star of the movie “The Perfect Score,” and Golden State Warriors legends C.J. Watson and Will Bynum (15 games, 2005-6 season) for a health care fraud scheme. A total of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
ESPN

Shaquille O'Neal's now $16.5 million Florida mansion is still on the market -- and underwent a huge makeover

In a hot real estate market countrywide, Orlando, Florida, home prices continue to surge. That is unless, apparently, the home was customized for a 7-foot-1 Hall of Fame center, 15-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat -- Shaquille O'Neal, whose Orlando-area mansion was originally listed at $28 million.
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

WREG

1K+
Followers
445
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy