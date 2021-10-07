CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whiteland, IN

‘A miracle’: Woman alive after 2×4 flies off semi, smashes through windshield

By Nexstar Media Wire, Courtney Spinelli
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdYF7_0cK8gXyB00

WHITELAND, Ind. ( WXIN ) — An Indiana driver had a close call Tuesday when a piece of unsecured wood fell off a passing semitrailer and pierced her windshield, missing her by inches.

“It’s like one of the movie’s “Final Destination”-type moments,” said Michael Pruitt, deputy chief of the Bargersville Fire Department.

Barbara Noble, the SUV driver hit by the 2×4, was on her normal drive to work when the accident happened.

“I was just driving on the Whiteland road. It’s very dark, it’s very narrow, there are no lights out there,” said Noble. “I thought, ‘Oh here comes a semi coming through pretty quickly, his lights are very bright.'”

Brian Laundrie’s dad assisting law enforcement in search for son, attorney says

“As soon as that semi was even with me, then it just went ‘bam,'” said Noble. “The 2×4 shot off his truck and just went through my windshield. I can’t even tell you how loud it was.”

“Next thing you know she was making friends with a 2×4 through her windshield,” said Pruitt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap6Dz_0cK8gXyB00
CREDIT: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Noble said she checked her rearview mirror for any cars behind her, slowed down and pulled over to call police.

“The semi took off. I’m sure he probably didn’t know he almost killed someone with a 2×4,” said Noble. “I wasn’t following him. This wasn’t a case of following too closely and something slid, it was — it was going two different ways. It’s dangerous no matter how you look at it, very dangerous to not secure your loads”

“I just was covered in glass,” she said. “Every square centimeter was covered in glass from the dash to the cargo area.”

Missing dad found in same forest as Gabby Petito, died by suicide, coroner finds

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy located and stopped the semi and found 2×4 wood pieces in the back of the truck. A crash report states the driver told police he didn’t load the truck himself and also didn’t know he lost anything from the trailer.

The driver is not facing any charges. Aside from pieces of glass that Noble said got in her eyes from the impact, she walked away from the accident mostly unharmed.

“I’m so thankful and blessed that I walked away from it with, you know, very little injury,” she said. “It was a miracle, actually.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VJZ2_0cK8gXyB00
    CREDIT: Whiteland Fire Dept.
  • CREDIT: Whiteland Fire Dept.

Pruitt said it’s not uncommon for first responders to see accidents like this, but not all have as positive of an outcome.

Carvana offers to buy back vehicles after failing for months to fork over titles

“We don’t think about something coming off of that truck, and it could be something coming in the opposite direction,” he said. “We worry about the cars, and maybe colliding with the cars, and not necessarily the objects maybe on those cars.”

He said when crews are dispatched to an accident scene like this, where an object goes through the windshield of a vehicle, there’s nothing more relieving than finding out the driver and any passengers are OK.

“It’s always a much better situation when we see everybody’s out of the car and basically they’ve just been scared,” said Pruitt. “If we see the person out of the car, that’s a miracle.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whiteland, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Whiteland, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Whiteland, IN
Accidents
WFLA

Car hits home in Seminole Heights, no word on injuries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have responded to a vehicle that hit a home in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa. The collision happened in the area of Ola Avenue and Osbourne Street early Monday morning. There is no word on injuries. News Channel 8 has reached out to the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Weather#Accident#Wxin#The 2 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Video shows man snatch 3-year-old from grandmother and run off

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — New video shows the terrifying moment a stranger snatched a 3-year-old girl off a Bronx street as she walked with her grandmother Monday afternoon. Footage obtained by PIX11 News shows the man, wrapped in a blanket, walk up to grandma and her three grandchildren, then suddenly grab the toddler and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

2K+
Followers
633
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy