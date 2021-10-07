CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating incident in Great Falls

By MTN News
 5 days ago
The Great Falls Police Department says that it was a medical incident; there were no crimes committed, and there is no danger or threat to the community.

No other details have been released.

(1st REPORT, 9:22 a.m.) Police are investigating an incident in Great Falls.

We have received several reports of a large police presence near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and 14th Street.

Several people have said that there is crime-scene tape surrounding part of the area.

Police are diverting/blocking some traffic; drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

We are working to get information about what happened.

