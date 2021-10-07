Police investigating incident in Great Falls
The Great Falls Police Department says that it was a medical incident; there were no crimes committed, and there is no danger or threat to the community.
No other details have been released.
(1st REPORT, 9:22 a.m.) Police are investigating an incident in Great Falls.
We have received several reports of a large police presence near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and 14th Street.
Several people have said that there is crime-scene tape surrounding part of the area.
Police are diverting/blocking some traffic; drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
We are working to get information about what happened.
Comments / 0