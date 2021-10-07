CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS encourages e-filing as 1.6 million Texans request the extension deadline

By Xochilt Lagunas
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Internal Revenue Service said there are about 1.6 million Texans that requested an extension this year which is why electronic tax filing is encouraged.

According to IRS Spokesperson Michael Devine, electronic tax filing started in 1986. He said the IRS encourages that method in order to avoid delays and acquire money faster.

While some people may be hesitant about electronic filing, Devine considers it the safest way to do one’s paperwork.

Filing electronically is the fastest, the safest, the most accurate way to file a tax return because you put the information in slowly and then as long as you don’t make a mistake, the computer is not going to make a mistake,” he said.

Devine said no matter what format you use to file your taxes it is important to do it with time to avoid mistakes.

According to Devine, the IRS wants everyone to keep in mind that the tax file date was an extension time to file, not an extension time to pay.

He said it is really important to report all actions to one’s tax filing.

If you happen to miss the tax filing extension deadline, you will owe more interest.

The IRS can impose a late-filing penalty of five percent every month on the amount you owe.

Devine encourages anyone with questions to visit the IRS.GOV or go to a professional tax preparer as soon as possible.

