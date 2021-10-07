CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Kingsville PD: Driver of crash that killed Weslaco man is from Brownsville

By Paola Cepeda
 5 days ago
Weslaco man dies in Kingsville crash (photo: Kingsville Police Department)

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Kingsville Police Department has identified the man involved in the crash that killed a resident of Weslaco.

According to the release, on October 6, a 26-year-old man from Brownsville contacted Kingsville police and provided a statement. Authorities did not release the man’s name.

Police will now present the case to the District Attorney’s Office.

On September 28, authorities responded to a major accident on S U.S. Highway 77. At the scene, they found a dead man after his truck flipped over and ejected him, said a release.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Limas, 46, from Weslaco.

Kingsville police would like to remind drivers that leaving the scene of an accident involving dead or serious injury is a third-degree felony and drivers could face up to 10 years in prison.

Editor’s note: Details of the story have been removed after the Kingsville Police Department issued a retraction.

