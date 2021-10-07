CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

Reminder: Gwinnett County property taxes due Oct. 15

On Common Ground News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter reminds homeowners that 2021 property tax bills are due Oct. 15. Taxpayers may pay their bills online from any internet-connected device at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/pay. Taxpayers who pay online with debit or credit cards with incur no added convenience fees while federal grant funds last to cover the costs. The fees are available until they are exhausted or on midnight Oct. 15, whichever comes first.

www.ocgnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Gwinnett County, GA
Business
Lawrenceville, GA
Government
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Bills#Business Hours#Tax Commissioner#American#P O Box

Comments / 0

Community Policy