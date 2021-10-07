Reminder: Gwinnett County property taxes due Oct. 15
Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter reminds homeowners that 2021 property tax bills are due Oct. 15. Taxpayers may pay their bills online from any internet-connected device at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/pay. Taxpayers who pay online with debit or credit cards with incur no added convenience fees while federal grant funds last to cover the costs. The fees are available until they are exhausted or on midnight Oct. 15, whichever comes first.www.ocgnews.com
