BASF Launches Refinity Cloud-Based Platform

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 5 days ago

BASF’s Coatings division has launched Refinity, a new cloud-based digital platform for its body shop customers all over the world. Refinity will provide customers with a seamless digital experience designed to drive efficiency in the areas of color, business, training and support solutions. The platform will also feature links to selected partner offerings to further connect customers to industry digital offerings that drive profitability and efficiency into the overall body shop process.

