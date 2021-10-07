CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: District Announces 2022 Health Insurance Rates

News Release — District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. WASHINGTON, DC—Today, the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) announced the 2022 approved individual and small business health insurance rates. As a result of the Department’s review, most insurers decreased their initial rate proposals, which will save District residents more than $16 million.

