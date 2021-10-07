Daviess County Fire Department Community Blood Drive

SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together) Saving Animals In Need Together is a group created by animal advocate community volunteers. They help area shelters and animal rescues to help animals in need. The mission of SAINT is to raise money to help shelter animals with medical costs, transports to rescues, helping with the cost of the low-cost spay/neuter clinic, and so much more. I know many of the volunteers personally and they are homeless animal advocates that want to save as many lives as possible. Many volunteers are the ones that transport animals out of area shelters and drive across the country to give pets a second chance at life. They are hard-working dedicated heroes. SAINT is also a non-profit that depends on fundraisers like this to make its mission a reality. They make my animal-loving heart happy!

6 DAYS AGO