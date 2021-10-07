CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Daviess County Fire Department Community Blood Drive

By Barb Birgy
WBKR
WBKR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grab your friends and family members and give blood on Monday, October 11th, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Daviess County Fire Department East Fire Station on Highway 54 in Owensboro. T-shirts will be awarded to those that donate. Stop by and meet some local heroes and become a hero yourself by giving blood to save lives. The complete donation process only takes around 30 minutes and the blood donations stay right here in Western Kentucky!

wbkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKR

Country Heights Elementary School Shoe Drive Underway in Owensboro, Ketucky

The students and faculty at Country Heights Elementary are doing what they always do. They give back, not only to the community but all over the world. They have a Shoe Drive underway to help people in need, and it's a beautiful thing. Here's how you can help in the mission.
WBKR

WATCH: The New Daviess County Middle School Under Construction [VIDEO]

Intimidation and fear. Those are two appropriate words that describe my first at Daviess County Middle School in 1977. I mean, what was to be expected of an 11-year-old boy who'd been in only one classroom each of his previous five years of elementary school AND in a building that was about half the size (and maybe a little less) of the one he was about to enter.
WBKR

Benefit Slated for Beaver Dam, Kentucky Family Who Lost Everything in a Fire

The Ohio County community is rallying together to lend their support for the Raley family, who lost their home in a recent fire. Here's how you can help Charlie, Samantha, and their four children. If there's one thing that I know about the Ohio County community, they pull together when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
Society
Daviess County, KY
Government
County
Daviess County, KY
City
Crittenden, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
Owensboro, KY
Society
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
WBKR

Kentucky & Indiana Folks Celebrate Fall Break In Photos (GALLERY)

Fall Break was last week for a lot of folks. Many packed up and left town while others had a staycation or did nothing at all and they shared it with us. Angel here and we love going on vacation as much as the next person but I have never been out of town on Fall Break. We always have to work and it just never works out for us to leave. However, for many, it is the only time of year they go and for others, they much prefer staying home and piddle around town or within driving distance.
WBKR

Grand Opening of Bubble Tea Talk in Owensboro, Kentucky

Bubble Tea Talk is having its Grand Opening on Wednesday. What is Bubble Tea you may ask? It's a delicious drink that originated in Taiwan and is now sweeping the nation. And, soon Owensboro too. Take a look around and check out the menu here!. The Grand Opening of Bubble...
WBKR

It’s Back! Reid’s Orchard Apple Festival in Owensboro, Kentucky

Because of the pandemic, the Reid's Orchard Apple Festival was canceled last year, but it's set to be back and better than ever. There are SO many fun things planned for the entire weekend. Check it out!. Oh Apple Fest how we missed you! Last year was tough when the...
WBKR

Yes, Virginia! There’s Going to be an Owensboro Christmas Parade This Year

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! We have exciting news to share today about the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. After being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, the beloved, annual parade is returning to downtown Owensboro this year!. The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Association, which is comprised solely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Blood Donations#Iphone#Christian#Caldwell Hopkins
WBKR

No Longer Homeless, Owensboro Sisters Hosting Fall Fundraiser for Other Kids in New Shelter

Meet The Baughn Sisters from Owensboro. These sweet girls have an amazing story of triumph and they're determined to change others' lives too. Children should always have the right to feel safe and secure in this life. No child should ever have to wonder where they're going to lay their head down at night. Angel here and often at night when I lay my littles down I struggle knowing there are other children right here in Owensboro and surrounding counties who are not receiving the same care.
WBKR

Owensboro Church Gifted With $3.1 Million Property To Call Home

Buena Vista Baptist Church in Owensboro recently handed over the keys to their sweet building and gifted another local church with a brand-new place to call home. The story is one of faith, perserverance and a very big God. It is also shows the ultimate sacrifice from a very loving congregation of followers wanting to be the best stewards of what the Lord faithfully provided them for years.
WBKR

Hangout at The Ville, Cool Activity Center for Kids in Ohio County, Kentucky

On any given day, you can find volunteers at The Hangout at The Ville cooking up some burgers, hotdogs, or smoked bologna. You may even hear some live music when you walk through the doors. One thing that you'll ALWAYS see and hear is children of all ages laughing, playing, and having the time of their lives. Why? Because this is the coolest place to hang out in downtown Fordsville. Here's a look inside!
WBKR

Greater Owensboro Economic Development Celebrating Local Manufacturers with Cool Info About Local Companies

When I was a little kid, I thought that if it was made in Owensboro, it stayed in Owensboro. I REALLY believed in supporting local, didn't I?. For example, I was watching a movie or a TV show--can't remember what it was--and a character had a pouch of Red Man chewing tobacco and I flipped out. I knew that it was made here; I just didn't know it was a national brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WBKR

Kentucky’s Etiquette Lady Brings TLC’s 1000 lb Sisters To Owensboro

TLC's Slaton Sisters from Webster County, Kentucky came to Owensboro and we've got "TEA" on why they were here. Valarie Roberts, Kentucky's Etiquette Lady, from Owensboro is well-known for her manners and being able to command a room with her amazing etiquette skills. This summer she was contacted by TLC and asked to be a part of the show with the 1000 lb sisters.
WBKR

When I Say ‘Owensboro in the 1990s,’ You Say… [LIST]

Owensboro keeps its people, doesn't it? OR they return after being gone a while. I say this because of all the fun nostalgic reminiscing so many of us like to do. I could go on forever about Owensboro in the 1980s and that's probably a story for the future, but a great many of you were in high school or young adults in the '90s, so I thought it would be fun to head back to that decade and find out what it brings to mind.
WBKR

WBKR Yard Party to Benefit Homeless Animals in Owensboro

SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together) Saving Animals In Need Together is a group created by animal advocate community volunteers. They help area shelters and animal rescues to help animals in need. The mission of SAINT is to raise money to help shelter animals with medical costs, transports to rescues, helping with the cost of the low-cost spay/neuter clinic, and so much more. I know many of the volunteers personally and they are homeless animal advocates that want to save as many lives as possible. Many volunteers are the ones that transport animals out of area shelters and drive across the country to give pets a second chance at life. They are hard-working dedicated heroes. SAINT is also a non-profit that depends on fundraisers like this to make its mission a reality. They make my animal-loving heart happy!
WBKR

Growing Up in Owensboro When I Did, It Was Easy and Safe to Trick-or-Treat Several Blocks from Home

I've said the same thing every Halloween of my adult life, so I decided to write about it. Last year, I didn't see any trick-or-treaters but that was at the height of COVID, so I'll give 2020 a pass. But I didn't see many, if any to my recollection, in 2019 either. I was living in an apartment at the time and that's probably why I never heard a knock on the door. But before we moved our mother into a nursing home in 2018, she wasn't getting many kids at her place either, and she lived in a duplex on a street where lots of kids lived.
WBKR

Sutton Elementary School Student Leaders in Training Help Local Homeless

Kids helping kids is there anything more beautiful? Sutton Elementary School Leaders in Training recently hosted Harvest Hustle to collect items for local homeless children. Angel here and at the end of August we announced to the public that My Sister's Keeper Women and Children's Emergency Homeless Shelter will be opening in Owensboro in 2022.
WBKR

KYTC Tips to Help Keep Kentucky Motorists Safe During Peak Deer Season

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued an “Antler Alert” as a reminder for motorists to be more alert on the roadway from October through December. Nobody wants a close encounter with the wildlife kind while driving, that's why they're offering up some safety tips here. Have you ever hit a...
WBKR

The Interactive Pumpkin Hollow Trail in Greenville is a MUST for Halloween

The Greenville Tourism Commission debuted Pumpkin Hollow an Outdoor Interactive Pumpkin Trail FREE for the whole family in 2020. This year they're bringing it back early!. Here's what the Greenville Tourism had to say about the trail;. You asked and we delivered. Pumpkin Hollow opened two weeks earlier than last...
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy