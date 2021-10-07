CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

In ‘The Rescue’ a perilous underwater mission in focus

By JAKE COYLE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYD4e_0cK8fQpJ00
1 of 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Stanton, the elite British cave diver who helped lead the mission to save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018, isn’t much for movies. Stanton will without hesitation plunge into the murkiest of waters but he rarely sets foot inside a darkened movie theater.

“I’ve got no interest in films,” says Stanton. “I can’t remember the last time I went to the cinema.”

Stanton, 60, is partial to “Apollo 13” — a good thing, since its director, Ron Howard, is making a movie about Stanton and the other divers who made possible the Tham Luang cave rescue. (Viggo Mortensen is playing Stanton.)

But Stanton, one of Britain’s foremost cave divers, has, in fact, been to the movies lately. A lot. Within days of its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last month, Stanton had seen “The Rescue,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s riveting non-fiction account of the underwater ordeal, five times. At first, he says, it was “a bit weird.”

“We were just like, ‘Well, that’s it, then,’” Stanton, a retired firefighter prone to pragmaticism. “But the more I’ve seen it, the more intricate and the more layers I’ve realized are woven together. It’s a hugely intricate story.”

“The Rescue,” which National Geographic opens in theaters Friday, is the fullest, most detailed and most heart-pounding documentary portrait of just how a global coalition — and a handful of cave-diving hobbyists — swam 13 people to safety after they had been stuck inside the Tham Luang cave for 16 days. It was trying just to find the boys, a 2 1/2 hour dive from the mouth of the cave, and harder still to get them out. With the world watching and monsoon rains in the forecast, Stanton and other volunteering divers swam each out individually while they were sedated. For any normal person, the kind of diving Stanton does for fun is too panic-inducing to jump into conscious.

“We love this story for the same reasons it captured the hearts and minds of the whole world. It’s got all the right ingredients — an impossible rescue against all odds,” says Vasarhelyi. “And it’s got these characters.”

“The Rescue” is Vasarhelyi and Chin’s follow-up to “Free Solo,” their Oscar-winning documentary about rock climber Alex Honnold’s rope-less assent of Yosemite’s El Capitan. Their latest is likewise a tense and charming portrait of people with an extreme and rare obsession. But this time, instead of rappelling alongside their subjects (Chin is a world-class climber), they were assembling the film after-the-fact and navigating a much lower altitude.

“We wanted them to show us how they did it, down to the smallest detail. Those details matter to us,” says Chin, who’s married to Vasarhelyi, with two children. “In the climbing world, if someone’s making a film about you and you do something totally outrageous and wrong and people recognize it, that’s kind of heartbreaking and annoying.”

To do that, the filmmakers went through the decision making process in lengthy on-camera interviews with Stanton and others, including John Volanthan and Dr. Richard Harris, an Australian diver and anesthetist who sedated the boys. The filmmakers also shot recreations with the divers in Pinewood Studios. One thing Stanton had no interest in: Acting.

“All we said we’d do is we’d turn up with exact equipment we had in Thailand and do exactly what we did there,” says Stanton. He had seen 2019′s “The Cave,” a 2019 dramatization of the rescue that starred diver Jim Warny as himself.

“It really doesn’t across very well in my opinion,” says Stanton. “The only way we’re going to come across as genuine is doing what we genuinely did.”

The cave rescue was immediately followed by a rush for life rights. National Geographic landed those to the divers. Rights to the boys’ stories, steered by the Thai government, ended up with Netflix. Next year, the streamer will release a miniseries. Howard’s big-screen drama “Thirteen Lives” is also due out in 2022.

The competing interests made it, Vasarhelyi says, “a rights quagmire.” She and Chin wanted to capture the full picture of the operation but there were limitations — and not just because some, like the soccer team, couldn’t appear on camera. They were piecing the film together during the pandemic, and it wasn’t until this spring that Vasarhelyi was able to travel to Thailand, visit the cave and meet with other prominent figures in the ordeal, like the Thai Navy Seals. She secured the footage shot by the Seals in and around the cave, adding another vivid perspective of the rescue.

But the backbone of “The Rescue” is the British cave divers, whose very particular expertise led them to the cave. To Stanton, the film captures for the first time just how difficult and risky a task it was.

“It’s not just the diving, per se. It’s the whole thing,” says Stanton. “And taking that massive responsibility. And trying to persuade a foreign government to do something that was, on paper, quite ludicrous.”

To Vasarhely and Chin, “The Rescue” represents a disparate swath of humanity — some 5,000 were involved in the operation — coming together for one purpose. And how supreme dedication to one passion can lead to something greater.

“They’re the people you might not think twice about or think they’re oddballs,” says Chin. “But in fact, they may have found the secret. And in this film, they use it for a very noble purpose.”

Stanton, who received Britain’s George Medal for gallantry, has gotten used to a spotlight following him since the rescue. But at the Telluride Film Festival, he experienced a more Hollywood brand of celebrity. The Hollywood Reporter called Stanton “Telluride’s most eligible bachelor.”

“I’m not even sure how she knew I was a bachelor,” he says. “I’m used to people coming up and shaking my hand and saying, ‘Well done.’”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
Roger Ebert

The Rescue

Few things unite the world like a rescue, and the hope it provides for a return to normalcy. And few things are as potentially callous as the media swarming on a story that could end in disaster. The tension between optimism and opportunism is at the heart of “The Rescue,” the latest documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The focus here is the Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue in Thailand, which gripped international attention during June and July 2018—and which has since been so seized upon by various studios, streamers, and production companies that a documentary like “The Rescue” struggles to find its footing.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘The Rescue’ Is a Gripping and Fascinating Documentary of a Miracle Mission | Review

If you were like me, in June 2018 you were aware of the attempted rescue of a group of trapped boys and their soccer coach in Thailand, but with so much breathless coverage, it was still kind of difficult to discern the details of what was happening. There was also the fear that this was all leading to a tragic conclusion where those trapped would be left to die. Thankfully (spoiler alert), the boys and their coach were saved, but exactly how it happened is powerfully captured in E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin’s new documentary The Rescue. The stranger-than-fiction story involves gathering a disparate group of hobbyists with a unique passion for cave diving to go on the world stage and participate in a longshot attempt. While a lesser film would devolve this into a white-savior trope, the humble protagonists convey that they were only “the spearhead” in a worldwide effort, and The Rescue uses this group of mild men to spin an incredible, thrilling narrative.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Richard Stanton
Person
John Waters
Person
Jimmy Chin
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#British#Apollo#National Geographic
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen

Kathy Hilton has been the breakout star this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Which is no small feat considering everything else that’s going on. But while we have been getting to know Kathy, her daughter Paris Hilton has long been in the spotlight. Paris is known for her partying and now Kathy is […] The post Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
kiss951.com

Kylie Jenner Slammed For Posting Bloodied Pictures While Pregnant

Kylie Jenner has been criticized on social media for a Halloween photoshoot in which her naked pregnant body is drenched in fake blood. The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul is expecting her second child with Travis Scott; they also have a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi. Jenner is also due to release her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Megacomet 12 Times the Size of Mount Everest Is Hurtling Towards Earth

A megacomet that’s about 12 times the size of Mount Everest is whizzing toward Earth, and astronomers say it’s a window into the past. Two astronomers at the University of Pennsylvania first discovered the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet. And they’ve put out a paper summarizing what they know about the comet so far from sightings this summer, plus seven years of data collection.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Netflix
KOOL 96.5

Touron Attempts to Ride a Bison in Yellowstone and Luckily Fails

It seems like we can't write the word 'bison' or 'Yellowstone' without having to include some video of a touron being a horrible example. A video I just found shows a guy approaching a bison with the intention of riding it. Obviously, that's a terrible idea and lucky for the guy filming, the bison wants nothing to do with him.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The MIPCOM Hot List: 10 New Shows to Tempt Buyers in Cannes

ALL THOSE THINGS WE NEVER SAID BUZZ The global potential for high-end French series like Netflix’s Lupin has raised expectations for StudioCanal’s latest, a dramedy with a sci-fi twist: A woman (Alexandra Maria Lara) gets to spend a week with her late father (Jean Reno), who downloaded his memories into a life-size android with a seven-day battery. SALES StudioCanal ANGELA BLACK BUZZ Psychological thrillers are a mainstay of the international TV market, and this series, which reunites Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt with creators Harry and Jack Williams — the team behind global hit Liar — should have networks lining up. SALES All3Media International BEYOND...
TV SERIES
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
The Eagle Times

The Outside Story: Migration perils

One morning in early autumn, I was running errands in downtown Keene, New Hampshire, when I was stopped in my tracks by a flash of yellow. Crouching down, I found a gorgeous, palm-sized bird, olive above, with a belly as gold as sunshine. It was a species I’d never seen before, and it was lying dead on the ground beneath a store window.
KEENE, NH
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

There are no big, aha moments in The Tender Bar. Episodic and intimately scaled, the coming-of-age story takes George Clooney as far from high concept as he’s gone as a director. His eighth feature is also the warmest movie he’s made, the polar opposite of his previous outing, the sci-fi saga The Midnight Sky, which was spun from stark set pieces and an icy palette. In its focus on a working-class neighborhood in the Long Island town of Manhasset, the new film favors ’70s earth tones, the more faded and smoke-stained the better, and it’s alive with messy, loving clashes...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico,” premiering on Nov. 5. The crime drama, a companion series to “Narcos,” is set in the ’90s and examines the illegal drug trade in Mexico after “Narcos” focused on Colombian illegal drug trade. Season 3, which is 10 episodes long, follows the war that breaks out after Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is arrested. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. In the trailer, clips are shown of police break-ins, extravagant mansions and large-scale shootouts. The drug trafficker...
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

609K+
Followers
328K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy