Patrick Suemnick Talks WVU Commitment, Crazy Journey To Morgantown
What a week it has been for Patrick Suemnick. In just one week, Suemnick visited Morgantown, was offered a scholarship and committed to West Virginia. The 6-foot-8 forward came to Morgantown last weekend for his official visit. Suemnick was alongside future Mountaineer teammate Josiah Harris, who was also visiting last weekend. A weekend of a fun atmosphere that centered around the Texas Tech football game made the decision easy for Suemnick once he was offered a scholarship on Tuesday.wvsportsnow.com
