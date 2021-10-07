Weekend Recruiting Preview: Iowa, Aggies, Ole Miss, Auburn and Red River bring out the stars
247Sports takes a look at some of the biggest recruiting weekends and visits happening across the nation as college football heads into week six. Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk blue-chippers in the Top247's top-ranked 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa and No. 1 ranked 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor headline a list of touted prospects expected at Iowa on Saturday for the third-ranked Hawkeyes showdown with No. 4 Penn State.247sports.com
