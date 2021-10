There have been some intriguing Alabama-Mississippi State recruiting battles in recent years. The two SEC West foes don’t have much distance in between them, giving recruits a chance to see both programs, sometimes on the same trip (especially in the summer). With that being said, there aren’t as many face-offs on the recruiting trail this go around as we’ve seen in years past, like Jeffery Simmons, Nathan Pickering, Byron Young, Kadarius Calloway, etc., but there is are still a few of notes to keep in mind ahead of Saturday’s matchup in Starkville.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO