It hopefully won’t come as too much of a dig, nor a stretch, to say that baseball is not particularly known for being fashion-forward. Especially compared to basketball or football, it’s known for being one of the least swaggy sports we’ve got. But a baseball style moment has been a long time coming—just ask Mookie Betts. And compared to their NBA and NFL brethren, Major League Baseball players have a leg up in that they’re allowed to wear jewelry during the game. That's mostly meant that icy statement necklaces have found their place on the field. But Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson, who’s taken to wearing a string of pearls to the plate, is upping the ante.

