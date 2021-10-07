Iowa Hawkeyes host coveted recruits on important recruiting weekend

Four-star DB Xavier Nwankpa will be at Iowa this weekend for a visit. (Twitter/Xavier Nwankpa)

What has become the game of the year in the Big Ten has also become one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the season for No. 3 Iowa.

With No. 4 Penn State coming to Iowa City, it’s the most important game at Kinnick Stadium since 1985. Iowa is using the key matchup – and expected electric atmosphere – to host a long list of top targets.

At the top of the priority list is the top two in-state recruits and teammates from Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk.

Four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa, the nation’s No. 62 player, will be on his official visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Nwankpa recently narrowed his list of schools down to Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Intel indicates that Iowa has picked up recruiting momentum with Nwankpa. He speaks highly of the Hawkeyes.

“Iowa has a top-notch defense with some of the most respected coaches and players that I went to high school with and played against,” Nwankpa said. “It is a local school that is really starting to do something. Defensively, Coach (Phil) Parker and his scheme is one of the best in college football. He develops not even highly-ranked defensive backs into NFL talents.”

Iowa hosts priority in-state junior

Joining Nwankpa on campus will be teammate and 2023 four-star OT Kadyn Proctor. He recently released a top-12 list.

It is a who’s who of powers-that-be on the list for the 2023 offensive tackle. It’s one that is led by programs known as offensive line juggernauts in Alabama, Iowa and Notre Dame. Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M round out the list.

But make no mistake, Proctor tops the wish list for the Hawkeyes. There’s genuine interest on his part, too. He’s visited Iowa six times already throughout the recruiting process.

More 2023 top Iowa targets visiting

Two other star junior offensive line prospects are expected to visit – Charles Jagusah of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman and consensus four-star Cayden Green of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North. Jagusah is the No. 34 player in the On3 Top 100 for 2023.

Another top junior to watch this weekend at Iowa is EDGE Joshua Mickens Indianapolis Lawrence Central. He’s No. 80 player in the 2023 class.

Consensus four-star junior receiver Kyle Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field is also scheduled to be on campus this weekend.

Kasper played 7-on-7 with Nwankpa this past summer. He is looking forward to catching up with him in Iowa City this weekend. Kasper’s father Kevin played at Iowa. He has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, California, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt.

Most Hawkeye commits visiting

Iowa will also have most of their commits in town this weekend, including Florida running back Jaziun Patterson, who will be making his official visit. The consensus four-star prospect last visited in late July. The consensus four-star prospect last visited in late July, shortly before he gave his oral commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Other commits expected to be on campus Saturday include Aaron Graves, Caden Crawford, Jacob Bostick, Cael Vanderbush, Jack Dotzler, Addison Ostrenga, Kale Krogh, Drew Stevens, Ben Kueter, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Cam Buffington and Cody Fox.

Elite 2024 recruits coming, too

There are even some elite 2024 targets visiting. Players like Largo, Fla., coveted linebacker Adarius Hayes is a perfect example. Hayes is coached by former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal. Hayes holds early scholarship offers from Iowa, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Miami, Florida State, Louisville and Maryland.

Another 2024 name to look for is wide receiver Dae’Vonn Hall of Bellevue (Neb.) West. Hall has offers from Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas State. This will be Hall’s second visit to Iowa City after attending the Hawkeye Tailgater in July.