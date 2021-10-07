CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Hawkeyes host coveted recruits on important recruiting weekend

By Jeremy Crabtree about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDs2Q_0cK8eMZq00
Four-star DB Xavier Nwankpa will be at Iowa this weekend for a visit. (Twitter/Xavier Nwankpa)

What has become the game of the year in the Big Ten has also become one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the season for No. 3 Iowa.

With No. 4 Penn State coming to Iowa City, it’s the most important game at Kinnick Stadium since 1985. Iowa is using the key matchup – and expected electric atmosphere – to host a long list of top targets.

At the top of the priority list is the top two in-state recruits and teammates from Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk.

Four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa, the nation’s No. 62 player, will be on his official visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Nwankpa recently narrowed his list of schools down to Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Intel indicates that Iowa has picked up recruiting momentum with Nwankpa. He speaks highly of the Hawkeyes.

“Iowa has a top-notch defense with some of the most respected coaches and players that I went to high school with and played against,” Nwankpa said. “It is a local school that is really starting to do something. Defensively, Coach (Phil) Parker and his scheme is one of the best in college football. He develops not even highly-ranked defensive backs into NFL talents.”

Iowa hosts priority in-state junior

Joining Nwankpa on campus will be teammate and 2023 four-star OT Kadyn Proctor. He recently released a top-12 list.

It is a who’s who of powers-that-be on the list for the 2023 offensive tackle. It’s one that is led by programs known as offensive line juggernauts in Alabama, Iowa and Notre Dame. Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M round out the list.

But make no mistake, Proctor tops the wish list for the Hawkeyes. There’s genuine interest on his part, too. He’s visited Iowa six times already throughout the recruiting process.

More 2023 top Iowa targets visiting

Two other star junior offensive line prospects are expected to visit – Charles Jagusah of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman and consensus four-star Cayden Green of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North. Jagusah is the No. 34 player in the On3 Top 100 for 2023.

Another top junior to watch this weekend at Iowa is EDGE Joshua Mickens Indianapolis Lawrence Central. He’s No. 80 player in the 2023 class.

Consensus four-star junior receiver Kyle Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field is also scheduled to be on campus this weekend.

Kasper played 7-on-7 with Nwankpa this past summer. He is looking forward to catching up with him in Iowa City this weekend. Kasper’s father Kevin played at Iowa. He has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, California, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt.

Most Hawkeye commits visiting

Iowa will also have most of their commits in town this weekend, including Florida running back Jaziun Patterson, who will be making his official visit. The consensus four-star prospect last visited in late July. The consensus four-star prospect last visited in late July, shortly before he gave his oral commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Other commits expected to be on campus Saturday include Aaron Graves, Caden Crawford, Jacob Bostick, Cael Vanderbush, Jack Dotzler, Addison Ostrenga, Kale Krogh, Drew Stevens, Ben Kueter, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Cam Buffington and Cody Fox.

Elite 2024 recruits coming, too

There are even some elite 2024 targets visiting. Players like Largo, Fla., coveted linebacker Adarius Hayes is a perfect example. Hayes is coached by former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal. Hayes holds early scholarship offers from Iowa, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Miami, Florida State, Louisville and Maryland.

Another 2024 name to look for is wide receiver Dae’Vonn Hall of Bellevue (Neb.) West. Hall has offers from Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas State. This will be Hall’s second visit to Iowa City after attending the Hawkeye Tailgater in July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

What the BCS Top 25 standings would look like ahead of Week 7 of college football

It seems like the following sentiment rings true every weekend this year, but it was especially accurate last weekend: the 2021 college football season is pure chaos. After six full weeks of college football, 40 ranked teams have lost this season thus far, the most of the poll era. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, the staples at the top of the typical polls, have all suffered losses. If the College Football Playoff started today, they would not be taking part.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, IA
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
City
Altoona, IA
Iowa City, IA
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Alleman, IA
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Utah State
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit has his eye on Ohio State as the season hits midway point

After a sluggish start to the season, Ohio State is beginning to roll yet again. The Buckeyes began the season winning a close 45-31 game over Minnesota before falling to Oregon in Week 2. Then, Ohio State came out sluggish against Tulsa before pulling out that win in Week 3. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is interested to see how Ohio State fares in its brutal schedule in the second half of the season.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Penn State to wear 'Generations of Greatness' uniforms vs. Illinois

One of college football’s most storied programs will honor their history in two weeks with “Generations of Greatness” uniforms. When they host Illinois on Oct. 23, Penn State will wear alternate uniforms with several details harkening back to multiple decades since the 1940s. The jerseys will feature block uniform numbers...
ILLINOIS STATE
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Pitt, the Pac-12 South race and Alabama’s play-calling

The Pitt-Virginia Tech rivalry has tilted toward the Panthers since the two former Big East members reconnected in the ACC. Per Phil Steele, Pitt has covered in 12 of 13 ACC games against the Hokies, and six of those were outright upsets. The Panthers (4-1, 1-0) are five-point road favorites against the Hokies (3-2, 1-0) on Saturday. History may or may not have an impact on this rivalry. But this much is true: The Hokies are coming off an emotional, not to mention physical, 32-29 loss to Notre Dame, while the Panthers were off this past weekend. Pitt is rested, and Pitt has quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose numbers in his fifth college season are otherworldly (72.0 completion percentage, 10.3 yards per attempt, 19 touchdowns, one pick).
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Nfl#Lsu#A M
On3.com

On300 DL Quency Wiggins hints decision could be coming soon

One of the nation’s top uncommitted recruits indicated he’s ready to start making a final decision. Four-star DL Quency Wiggins of Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep Academy tweeted Tuesday morning a decision could be coming soon. The tweet was followed up with emojis from Florida, LSU, Alabama, USC and Texas...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Michigan offers 2024 Mater Dei OT DeAndre Carter

Michigan extended an offer to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive tackle DeAndre Carter on Tuesday. Carter is a 6-foot-5 sophomore who starts at left tackle for Mater Dei, the No. 1 high school team in the country. The Wolverines are Carter’s first offer from a team not in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Senior Risers: 5 offensive prospects pushing for 4th star

As On3 continues to closely evaluate the 2022 cycle, we’ve seen a number of prospects show progression midway through their senior years. Last week, we mentioned two quarterbacks who are making a four-star push as seniors – Brady Allen (Purdue) and Noah Fifita (Arizona). Today, we look at five more offensive prospects in the 2022 cycle who have caught our eye as seniors.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Intel
On3.com

Kentucky Football's History vs. No. 1 Teams

This weekend the Kentucky football team will try to do something that’s only happened three times in school history: beat the No. 1 team in the country. The Wildcats will travel to Georgia to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs between the hedges at Sanford Stadium. College GameDay and SEC Nation will be in Athens for the 3:30 pm ET kickoff on CBS. The stakes don’t get much higher.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Rivals.com says Kentucky is capable of winning the SEC East

A four-score underdog in Athens? Don’t count out the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, says Mike Farrell of Rivals.com. And while we’re at it, why not a run at the SEC East title?. In Farrell’s latest Fact or Fiction feature, the college football analyst says Kentucky is capable of knocking off Georgia in Athens on Saturday. Take down the Bulldogs, and the Wildcats could earn a spot in the SEC title game in Atlanta.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Five-Star DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Commits to Oklahoma

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland, Florida announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday, choosing the Sooners over Texas A&M. “They treated me like family the whole process,” Brownlow-Dindy said. “The environment was like a small-town feel in a city like Norman, and I really enjoyed getting to know the coaches.”. Fitting...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Auburn offers 2023 CB Ryan Robinson Jr.

Class of 2023 cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr. earned an offer from Auburn on Sunday. It’s an offer Robinson had been hoping to get. “Auburn, that is my childhood dream school,” Robinson said. “Auburn is a great school. It’s a great opportunity for me.”. Robinson, from Edna Karr in New Orleans,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes title odds improve amid chaotic CFP picture

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Football All-American Warren Bryant passes away

Kentucky Football is mourning one of the stars of the 1976 SEC Championship season. Former All-American offensive tackle Warren Bryant passed away Monday in Smyrna, Ga. He was 65 years old. Bryant played for Kentucky from 1973-76 under Fran Curci. In his senior season, he helped lead the Wildcats to...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy