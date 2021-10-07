Cowboys linebacker slams social media for treatment of athletes

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is fed up with the social media treatment of athletes. Following the release of his teammate Jaylon Smith, the former NFL first -round selection spoke about why he believes social media treats athletes unfairly.

“What bugs me most about it is when people that are on the outside, fans or whatever it may be, they want to say, ‘Oh, someone deserves this’ or ‘someone deserves that,'” Vander Esch said via The Dallas Morning News. “They don’t realize that this is literally our livelihoods. We literally could get up and traded the next morning or next day. We could be in 50 different freakin’ states. So people need to realize that. People need to realize that what they’re saying is literally just like nonsense. And I think that’s a big problem in the world today, and they need to cut that out.”

Moreover, social media can be a toxic place for athletes. While it can be a great way to connect with fans, it can also be an easy path for harassment.

Continuing, Vander Esch spoke about the impact getting traded has on not just the player, but his family as well.

“We don’t go talking about someone else’s job, so why are they talking about our jobs? It’s super frustrating. It’s annoying. I think it’s classless. I’ve got a lot of strong words for it because I know a lot of guys around the league deal with it. We’ve got families who might be in one area. You’ve got dudes that have been playing for a team for eight years, and they get traded. They’ve got family .. kids that have been there for long. Think about that before you say something like, ‘Oh, this guy deserves that,’ or ‘this guy deserves that’

Vander Esch: ‘This is our livelihood’

Social media can also be cruel for athletes. Furthermore, it can play on their mental health — basketball great LeBron James and tennis star Naomi Osaka are among the prime examples.

During the playoffs, James deletes all social media to focus solely on basketball. As for Osaka, she took a break from social media and tennis as a whole to focus of getting her mind right.

Moreover, Vander Esch made a final plea to people on social media to realize the impact their words have.

“We don’t go saying — we’re not in your business about how much you guys are getting paid or what your boss is saying or this and that about anybody else’s job. We aren’t doing that,” stated Vander Esch. “This is our livelihood. This is our job. We could get traded tomorrow. We could get cut tomorrow. So people need to realize what they’re saying on social media because I think it’s ridiculous.”