There’s a Librarian for That? How the Library Can Support Your Research
Need to know if you can post a copy of your article on your personal website? There’s a librarian for that. Need to share your data to fulfill funding requirements? There’s a librarian for that. Need to get access to an article behind a paywall? There’s a librarian for that. Thinking about writing a systematic review but don’t know how to start your search? Yup, there’s a librarian for that, too.library.umassmed.edu
Comments / 0