Port Huron plans to plant a thousand new trees

It’s a pledge to plant a thousand trees over the next ten years in Port Huron. City Manager James Freed, in a statement to WPHM, says he will make funding available in the city’s annual budget to plant 100 trees a year over the next decade. He says many old trees in the city came down during last month’s storms and many more were removed by city crews over the past few years due to disease. The city plans to contract with an arborist to help identify the right trees for the right neighborhoods. Freed says a healthy tree stock is not only beautifies the city but also helps improve the environment. He adds that extra attention will be given to neighborhoods on the south side of the city, where some of the oldest and largest tress have been removed.