School district warns of social media challenge

Local school officials are urging parents to help curb a trend on social media. A letter sent to parents from Marysville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Wightman warns of list circulating on the social media platform TikTok that calls for a different challenge to be done each month of the school year. Some of the items on the list include vandalizing school property and assaulting other students and staff. Wightman says parents should speak to their children about these challenges. He adds that posts to social media can be traced back to the original owner of any cell phone or device and partaking in the list of challenges could lead to criminal charges.