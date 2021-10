Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a major world tour scheduled for 2022. The rock band will begin in Spain before performing at stadiums in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago and more before concluding their tour at Globe Life Field in Arlington on 18 September next year. For their UK dates, they will be joined by special guests including A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, and Thundercat. The tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante and also the band’s first stadium tour in the US. They will perform classic songs from their previous albums...

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO