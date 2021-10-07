CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lost Symbol Is the Most Fun You Can Have Watching Complete Nonsense

By Jackson McHenry, @McHenryJD
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re Robert Langdon, the whole world is your escape room. Over the course of the first few episodes of Peacock’s The Lost Symbol, the tweedy-yet-hunky Harvard professor runs around Washington, D.C., spouting such revelations as “It’s symbolic!” “I used a standard Masonic cipher,” and “Hang on, this sconce!” while trying to solve a grand arcane mystery involving, yes, a lost symbol. He’s a character who can resolve every problem he faces through a liberal application of basic art history, comparative religion, and maybe basic Latin, Greek, or Arabic. There are so many leaps of logic it’s basically narrative hopscotch, and some of the most fun I’ve had watching TV this fall.

www.vulture.com

FanSided

Watch The Lost Symbol Episode 3 live online

Langdon continues the mission to solve the clues while Sato interrogates Bellamy on The Lost Symbol Episode 3. Don’t miss a beat of the episode live. Bellamy helped Langdon and Katherine unlock a new clue on The Lost Symbol Episode 2. However, Sato interrupted them, forcing Langdon and Katherine to leave Bellamy behind.
Tell-Tale TV

The Lost Symbol Review: Murmuration (Season 1 Episode 3)

Katherine and Langdon ignore Mal’akh’s warning on Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Season 1 Episode 3, “Murmuration,” and Katherine’s lab tech pays the price for it. Life lesson: don’t leave your drink unattended, even if you feel like you can trust this stranger you just met. As awful as it...
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
/Film

Why You've Got Mail Is Dated In The Most Fun Way Possible

In 1998 the late, great filmmaker Nora Ephron — patron saint of the cutesy romantic comedy — devised a plan to duplicate the success of her 1993 hit "Sleepless in Seattle" by reuniting America's sweethearts Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in a loose remake of Ernst Lubitsch's 1940 classic "The Shop Around the Corner," set in her hometown of New York City. What Ephron wound up with was, while wildly successful at the time, a movie that seems to encompass so many distinctly dated '90s motifs when viewed through a modern lens.
thecinemaholic.com

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ throws the investigation for Peter Solomon, a high-ranking member among the Freemasons, in a whole new direction. With each episode, the mystery action-adventure series is upping the ante in Robert Langdon and Katherine’s quest to find Peter and bring him to safety. Due to the dire circumstances, Langdon and Katherine part ways.
Inverse

You need to watch the most on HBO Max ASAP

Modern adventure movies should strive to be as much fun as this 1999 classic. Action-adventure movies are some of the most entertaining stories that Hollywood has to tell, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to get them right. Indeed, for every Raiders of the Lost Ark or Curse of the Black Pearl, Hollywood produces a Jungle Cruise: a soulless, formulaic film that fizzles more than it sparks.
Odyssey

8 ​Netflix Shows You Have To Watch

In this day and age, everyone watches Netflix, and once you are done with a show you want to start another. So take some of these into consideration. 1. Jane the Virgin- I am currently on my third time watching this show and it still is so good. 2. Happy...
gamerevolution.com

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
wegotthiscovered.com

This Banned Horror Film Is Too Disgusting For Most To Watch This Halloween

Everyone is down for a good scare during Halloween and one of the best ways to get them is by watching horror films. While there are classics like The Shining and modern hits like Midsommar to watch, some fans have tried to seek out things far darker then could ever appear in cinemas.
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Has Another Great Netflix Recommendation For Horror Fans

When it comes to horror, some names are synonymous with the genre. Alfred Hitchcock, Dean Koontz, George A Romero, Wes Craven, and Anne Rice, to name a few. Another popular name in horror is Stephen King, responsible for classics like It, The Shining, Carrie, and new favorites like The Outsider and If It Bleeds. His horror style strikes hot and leaves a burn long after you’ve put down his books.
Outsider.com

‘Bull’: Michael Weatherly-Led Show Writes Out Original Cast Member

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly returned to the small screen last week when his hit CBS series Bull began its sixth season on Thursday, October 6. Of course, the members of the hit Michael Weatherly-led series were happy to return to their on-screen offices with the outspoken trial expert. However, there was one character that was noticeably absent as the show’s sixth season premiered last week.
