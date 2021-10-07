The Lost Symbol Is the Most Fun You Can Have Watching Complete Nonsense
When you’re Robert Langdon, the whole world is your escape room. Over the course of the first few episodes of Peacock’s The Lost Symbol, the tweedy-yet-hunky Harvard professor runs around Washington, D.C., spouting such revelations as “It’s symbolic!” “I used a standard Masonic cipher,” and “Hang on, this sconce!” while trying to solve a grand arcane mystery involving, yes, a lost symbol. He’s a character who can resolve every problem he faces through a liberal application of basic art history, comparative religion, and maybe basic Latin, Greek, or Arabic. There are so many leaps of logic it’s basically narrative hopscotch, and some of the most fun I’ve had watching TV this fall.www.vulture.com
