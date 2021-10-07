Quality over variety defines Oregon's Big Apple Deli

2118 Woodville Rd., Oregon(419) 698-2344Casual, lunchDeli Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to SaturdayYes$$: AE, MC, V, D: ***½

The Big Apple Deli might be the friendliest place we’ve been to in awhile.

We entered the cozy little place in Oregon for the first time to a big smile and a boisterous, “Hello!” from the staff behind the counter, who continued to be patient, amiable, and enthusiastic about the deli’s food every time we stopped by.

Even the other customers joined in:

“First time here?” a woman seated across the small dining room asked as we peppered the staff with questions. “You’ll love it … You’re gonna be mad you didn’t discover it sooner.”

Another customer in line (on a different visit), enthusiastically talked up the Jalapeno Cheddar Potato Salad. “It’s the best; you’ll love it,” he offered, smiling.

Turns out, they were both right. The potato salad was great, wonderful kick from the pepper. And, though we’ve been here before, it’s been a full decade and a half since Bill of Fare last checked in. In that time, it’s only gotten more charming, with a small but focused menu that favors quality over variety.

Big Apple’s biggest draws are sub sandwiches and hot and cold sides, such as the aforementioned potato salad. We also tried the Crab Salad, which was creamy with a pleasant hint of seafood.

The stars of the show are definitely the lineup of subs and specialty sandwiches. Named after various spots and features of New York City, the subs are pretty special, with high-quality ingredients, a good balance of flavors, just the right amount of messiness, convenience, and good value at $4.59 for a small and $8.59 for a large.

The subs can be customized, and there’s a “build your own” option, but the overhead menu boasts that the standard list of toppings and condiments – lettuce, tomato, mild banana peppers, onions, mustard, mayo, and Italian dressing – are all you need. We agree. As mentioned above, the flavors balance really well to make a delicious and satisfying sandwich.

Staffers there informed us the most popular sub is the Broadway, with ham, roast beef, and turkey, but in our experience, most of the popular subs were similar, featuring mostly different combinations of deli meats. We also tried the Madison Square – ham, pastrami, and salami – and the Times Square with roast beef. They just seemed to get better and better as we devoured them, with the quality of the ingredients really on display. For the money, these are crafted with care and a big step up from standard lunch sandwiches and convenience foods that usually come to mind when we think of a sub.

We also tried the Meatball sub, which made for a more savory and spicy option but lacked some of the standout qualities of the others we tried.

Besides subs, Big Apple offers a number of specialty sandwiches. Foremost among these is the huge, corned beef-stuffed Reuben ($9.49), which made a spectacular mess on our plate. It’s one sandwich you might want to eat with a fork, but it is a delicious example of a deli staple.

For dessert, we tried a slice of Peanut Butter Pie, which also came recommended by a fellow customer. It was creamy, rich, and flavorful; one teenage dining companion declared it “bomb,” which we’re pretty sure is a rave review.

We were a bit underwhelmed by the deli’s lineup of homemade soups, which come in 8-ounce ($3.39), 16-ounce ($5.99), and 32-ounce ($11.99) sizes. We tried the classic Chicken Noodle, which featured some thick and delicious noodles but was a little too salty overall for our liking, and the relatively thin French Onion. The soup boasted a lot of onion flavor but really lacked substance compared to similar soups we’ve tried in the area.

As mentioned before, there isn’t a ton of variety on the menu. Instead, there’s a clear focus on making the star offerings truly shine, and it shows in the restaurant’s solid fundamentals. Not everything there is amazing, but there’s a high floor to all of the offerings and a few worth coming back for again and again.

Big Apple has a clean, comfortable dining area with decor invoking scenes and iconic images from New York City. The restaurant says its aim is to bring an authentic New York City deli experience to northwest Ohio. The menu certainly strives for that. But to us, there’s a more laid-back, friendly Midwestern sensibility to the atmosphere. Our visits were met with warm greetings and general positivity from the staff and other guests.

Everyone seems to enjoy being there – Bill of Fare included.