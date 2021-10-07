Foo Fighters, Tame Impala headline lineup for 2022 Innings Festival in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — The lineup for the 2022 Innings Festival in Tempe has been released and fans will find plenty of star power in this year's performers. The Foo Fighters and Tame Imapala will headline the two-day event being held on Feb. 26-27 at Tempe Beach Park and will be joined by more than 15 bands. Some of the other music acts include St. Vincent, Dashboard Confessional, Matt & Kim and more.