CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Buffett pal Charlie Munger is doubling down on Alibaba bet

By By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business
kq2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Munger, the 97-year old vice chairman of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, has long been bullish on China's economy. Now, Munger is putting more of his own firm's money into one of China's most well-known stocks: Alibaba. Munger's newspaper publisher and investment firm Daily Journal revealed in a regulatory filing...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is poised to profit from an unstoppable trend over the next few decades. Bank of America's technology focus should keep it near the top of the financial services sector. Trupanion ranks as the pet insurance leader in the U.S. and Canada and has massive growth potential. One of...
STOCKS
itechpost.com

Dogecoin Price Boost: Mark Cuban Buys More Doge!

Billionaire crypto investor Mark Cuban further boosted his holdings on Dogecoin even with its precarious standing as of late. Cuban had always been an ardent supporter of the meme cryptocurrency and has been identified as one of the prominent celebrities influencing people to invest in the token. But as The...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Jack Ma
gizmochina.com

Alibaba and Baidu bet big on Chinese chipmaker Phytium

The global chip shortage coincided with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and had seen several layers of dislocations in the supply chain globally. It however seems that chipmakers are gradually coming over the shortage with a raft of measures across the production chain. This has seen the expansion of existing capacities and outright building of new chip production processes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Us Bancorp#Daily Journal#Chinese#Communists#Cnbc#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#South Korean#Baidu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Cheddar News

NYSE Vice Chairman on What's Behind the Record-Breaking 2021 in IPO Launches

The record of 407 IPO launches in 2020 has been shattered this year with 796 public listings so far. John Tuttle, vice chairman and chief commercial officer at the New York Stock Exchange, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the IPO market and why so many businesses are going public. He attributed some of the launches to low interest rates and the high-value shares of companies that have already gone public. Tuttle also talked about the rise in companies going public via nontraditional routes like SPAC mergers.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges toward 5th straight gain as part of broad rally in China-based tech stocks

Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. surged 5.2% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track for a fifth-straight gain, as part of a broad rally shares of China-based technology companies. Alibaba's stock had soared 15.7% over the past four sessions, after closing on Oct. 4 at the lowest price since January 2019. The broad rally comes after reports that Chinese regulators fined food delivery giant Meituan the equivalent of more than $500 million, as that was a lot less than many had expected and it removes an overhang for the company and other tech stocks. Meituan's Hong Kong-listed shares ran up 8.4% toward a three-month high. Among U.S.-listed shares of other China-based tech giants, JD.com Inc. climbed 1.8%, iQIYI Inc. rose 3.2%, Baidu Inc. rallied 2.6% and Bilibili Inc. advanced 3.1%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF gained 1.4% in Monday's premarket, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

A laundry list of tailwinds suggest a double-digit drop could be on the horizon. Historically, every crash or correction has been a buying opportunity for patient investors. This stock trio has an excellent track record of making investors richer over time. Most folks won't be thrilled to hear this, but...
STOCKS
Business Insider

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Alibaba's Ugly Chart Gets Support From Munger

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy