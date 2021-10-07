All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L named to Wards 10 Best Interiors list in first year of eligibility

New Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV gets plug-in hybrid power, beefy looks and an off-road focus... On sale: Summer 2022 | Price from: £45,000 (est) It’s always a bit hit or miss when an American brand tries to crack the UK market. Supermarket chain Best Buy set up shop here in 2010 but pulled out a year later after failing to win over British buyers. At the other end of the scale, you only need to count how many of us carry an Apple phone, watch or tablet each day to see how successful US products can be here. That’s where this new Jeep Grand Cherokee comes in – it’s as American as apple pie or Joe Biden, but is vying for the attentions of UK shoppers.

