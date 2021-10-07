CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UAE becomes first Gulf state to commit to net zero. Oil will still flow

By By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first country in the Persian Gulf to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But it's not turning its back on oil just yet. The UAE government made the announcement at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday. Meeting the target would bring the OPEC member into alignment with the Paris Agreement on climate, which seeks to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Becky Anderson
internationalinvestment.net

First female becomes CEO of UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority

Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi was named today (11 October) as the first female chief executive officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) at the grade of Undersecretary. The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued the Federal Decree announcing the news through the Emirates News Agency.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chevron commits to net zero operational emissions by 2050

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Monday set a target to cut operational emissions to net zero by 2050, joining a list of energy companies taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint. The move to cut upstream emissions from its own operations and indirect emissions such as those...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scientists urge speedy switch to renewables in Middle East

A climate change conference will underscore to policymakers in the Middle East and the east Mediterranean that the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is needed urgently because greenhouse gas emissions are helping to drive up regional temperatures faster than in many other inhabited parts of the world.George Zittis, a scientist at the Cyprus Institute's Climate and Atmosphere Research Center, said that although this “can't happen overnight" because of the region's heavy dependency on fossil fuels for energy production, governments have to make the switch within the next two decades to avert potentially “irreversible effects" such as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil settles up 1.5%; hits multi-year highs on surging demand

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fuelled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China. Brent crude rose $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.65 a barrel. The session high was...
TRAFFIC
breakingtravelnews.com

UAE unveils net zero by 2050 pledge at Expo 2020

The United Arab Emirates announced a net zero by 2050 strategic initiative, a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions over the coming three decades. The initiative, the first by a nation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) nation, was announced at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.
ADVOCACY
jwnenergy.com

UAE sets 2050 net-zero goal, first among major Gulf petrostates

The United Arab Emirates has become the first of the Persian Gulf’s petrostates to commit to eliminating planet-warming emissions within its borders. “The UAE net-zero initiative will provide us with precision and boost our efforts to accelerate the energy transition,” the Department of Energy of Abu Dhabi, the capital, said in a statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

UAE Sets 2050 Net Zero Goal

The United Arab Emirates has become the first of the Persian Gulf's petrostates to commit to eliminating planet-warming emissions within its borders. The United Arab Emirates has become the first of the Persian Gulf’s petrostates to commit to eliminating planet-warming emissions within its borders. “We are committed to seize the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UAE makes net-zero commitment: press

The country said it is the first in the region to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050. Oil- and gas-rich UAE said October 7 it was leading the Middle East and North Africa with its commitments to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the nation's official news agency reported. “With our...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

UAE launches plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced a plan for net-zero emissions by 2050, and would oversee 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in investment in renewable energy. This makes it the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to launch a concrete initiative to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

Top mining and metal companies commit to net zero by 2050 goal

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) announced that its 28 members have signed an open letter committing to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2050 at the latest. While some of the 28 companies, such as Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP, have already set more ambitious decarbonization targets...
INDUSTRY
passengerterminaltoday.com

Aviation industry representatives commit to net zero global emissions by 2050

Airports Council International (ACI) World and global representatives from the aviation industry have committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. According to a report produced by the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), net zero carbon emissions can be achieved through a combination of climate action initiatives. This includes supporting new hydrogen and electric aircraft technologies, as well as improving operational efficiency and infrastructure. The acceleration of the production and uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is expected to play a major role in reducing the climate impact of aviation. Furthermore, any outstanding emissions would be captured using carbon removal measures.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

ICAO welcomes new net-zero 2050 air industry commitment

MONTREAL - ICAO’s Council President and Secretary General have welcomed the timely and ambitious target adopted by the international air industry today to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In a declaration released by the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), the air industry sector committed that 'global civil aviation operations...
INDUSTRY

