Why Shares of Nikola Raced Higher on Thursday

By Scott Levine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Nikola and TC Energy plan on developing a hydrogen production network.

What happened

With the close of yesterday's trading session, Nikola's (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock had fallen nearly 4% through the week. Investors, however, are taking a U-turn today, choosing to hitch a ride with the manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks as the company announced a partnership with TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to develop hydrogen production facilities.

As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, shares of Nikola are up 5.9%, having slightly retreated from their 7.5% gain earlier in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nM8aT_0cK8bBgo00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

While Nikola continues driving toward its goal of putting hydrogen-powered trucks on the road, the company also sees an opportunity in developing hydrogen production facilities. According to today's announcement, Nikola and TC Energy will collaborate on developing and operating hydrogen infrastructure to provide fuel for its vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Over the next five years, the two companies are targeting the development of a facilities capable of daily hydrogen production of 150 metric tons. And it's not only Nikola's vehicles that may run on the hydrogen it helps to produce; the two companies said they "will evaluate opportunities to optimize excess hub supplies to third parties under a joint marketing and services arrangement."

"This collaboration with TC Energy is intended to enable the production of hydrogen at quantities and costs that are required to support customer adoption and use of FCEVs [fuel cell electric vehicles]," Pablo Koziner, Nikola's president of energy and commercial, said in a statement.

Now what

It's understandable why investors are excited about Nikola's new initiative since so other fuel cell companies, like Plug Power and Bloom Energy, have also expressed interest in expanding into hydrogen production. Those with a new interest in Nikola's stock, however, should recognize that despite the new collaboration, the company still has plenty of challenges ahead of it with executing this new growth opportunity. Consequently, only investors with a high threshold for risk should consider going along for a ride with Nikola at this point.

The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

There's an undeniable correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation. Pinterest's gross profit is growing faster than revenue and faster than its stock price, which suggests this company can still beat the market. Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks Trading for $10 or Less

Zynga looks oversold and poised to bounce back. CuriosityStream is a dirt-cheap alternative to larger streaming companies like Netflix and Disney. Want to bet on a long-term growth story while it's still cheap? Look no further than Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). Both companies trade for around $10 or less while enjoying double-digit growth rates and catalysts for future expansion.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is poised to profit from an unstoppable trend over the next few decades. Bank of America's technology focus should keep it near the top of the financial services sector. Trupanion ranks as the pet insurance leader in the U.S. and Canada and has massive growth potential. One of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Production#Canada#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Tc Energy#Trp#Plug Power#Bloom Energy
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy on Bad News

These paint and coatings companies have alerted investors to difficulties due to supply chain issues and raw material inflation. These issues should prove temporary. Anyone who has heard the investing maxim "buy on the rumor, and sell on the news" will appreciate the contrarian logic behind "buy on the bad news, sell on the good." That's the idea behind picking up stocks in the paint and coatings industry right now. It's no secret that there are currently significant supply chain difficulties in the industry. Therefore, stocks like PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) have fallen in the last three months. Is now the time to take advantage of the dip?
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Qualcomm stock rises on $10 billion buyback plan

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said its board had authorized $10 billion in share repurchases. Qualcomm shares rose 1.6% after hours, following a 1.6% decline to close the regular session at $122.95. The company said the new $10 billion plan adds to its buyback program announced in July 2018, which has $900 million of buyback authorization remaining. Qualcomm shares have declined 3% over the past 12 months, compared with a 23% rise in the S&P 500 index (SPX) a 22% gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) and a 31% gain on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX)
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Safe-T Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?

Cybersecurity and privacy solutions provider Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) has issued the third-quarter FY21 outlook and sees revenue growth of over 125% year-on-year to over $3.2 million. Safe-T sees revenue for the nine months ended September 30 to grow over 75% Y/Y to over $6.3 million. It includes initial...
STOCKS
Benzinga

15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares rose 17.6% to $48.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 blood test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA as an aid in diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer's Disease. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) rose 16.8% to $2.99 in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

President And CEO Of Build-A-Bear Workshop Trades $2.3M In Company Stock

Sharon Price John, President And CEO at Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Sharon Price John exercised options to purchase 97,531 Build-A-Bear Workshop shares at prices ranging from $6.56 to $8.60 per share for a total of $690,736 on October 11. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $16.22 to $16.75 to raise a total of $1,621,173 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why Ocugen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is trading higher Tuesday after the Indian government approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for children between the age of two and 18. Ocugen is a partner of Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech completed Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 years of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reopening Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Impinj’s sales of RFID chips will accelerate as the pandemic-related disruptions pass. Adyen’s digital payments business will continue to expand as it brings more brick-and-mortar businesses online. Airbnb is primed for a strong post-pandemic recovery. The pandemic generated tailwinds for many tech stocks in the e-commerce, cloud, gaming, and remote...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Astra Space Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Astra's shares have languished during its brief time as a public company, in part due to a series of failed test launches. Deutsche Bank just made Astra a catalyst call. The company still faces long-term challenges. What happened. Shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) were trading more than 10% higher on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Consumers are always going to respond to improved ways to spend and manage their money. The global semiconductor shortage hurts broadly, but chip suppliers are enjoying incredible growth. The rise of solar power isn't cyclical or tethered to the economy, and cost parity is within reach. The stock market may...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Fastenal reports quarterly results on Wednesday. An analyst downgrade on Friday suggests it won't be a good report. Renren shares soared 75% last week. A step back for the Chinese growth stock is warranted. Robinhood is another rough week away from becoming a broken IPO. I've been picking stocks to...
STOCKS
