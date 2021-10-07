CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel B bedridden after five-week Covid-19 battle

By Tina Campbell
 6 days ago
Mel B has revealed that she has been left bedridden after being struck down by Covid-19 for five weeks.

The Spice Girl shared a collage of throwback photos from a holiday in the Maldives on Instagram and admitted that her reality is very different.

She wrote: “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives. Ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine, crystal clear sea, being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me.

“But in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID.”

She included the hashtags “#itsbeenfiveweeksnow” and “#covidisnojoke”.

Comments / 130

Jack Handy
5d ago

Here's another way to identify the Covid Hoax.. ALL of Congress, House and Senate employees, 6,000 White House employees, 2,500 Pfizer, 1,500Moderna, and 120,000 Jonhnson.and Johnson employees, 15,000 CDC, 14,000 FDA employees..here's the most telling one... 8 MILLION CHINESE STUDENTS!! 2Million illegal invadersand 500,000 homeless....all exempt from the Covid vaccine. It's not a pandemic folks....it's genocide. The people who know the most about the vaccine are exempt, but a targeted populationisnt... Sure smells like a pharmaceutical holocaust to me.....

27
Beetle Juice
3d ago

Monoclonal antibodies… works like a gem! So does 50,000 IU’s vitamin D, 100mg zinc, 5,000mg’s vitamin C, aspirin and Pepcid, 500mg querciten

5
Crystal Cox
4d ago

Build the immune system with 1000 mgs of vitamin C, lemon and hot tea until symptoms go away.

10
newschain

newschain

