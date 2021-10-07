Mel B bedridden after five-week Covid-19 battle

Mel B has revealed that she has been left bedridden after being struck down by Covid-19 for five weeks.

The Spice Girl shared a collage of throwback photos from a holiday in the Maldives on Instagram and admitted that her reality is very different.

She wrote: “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives. Ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine, crystal clear sea, being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me.

“But in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID.”

She included the hashtags “#itsbeenfiveweeksnow” and “#covidisnojoke”.