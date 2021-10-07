CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

By Geoffrey Clark
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith no more chance at the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame’s season continues. It will head to Virginia Tech with the mere goal of keeping only one loss on its record. Blacksburg is known for providing a tough environment for visitors, so it will be interesting to see whether that home-field advantage pays off. Remember, the Irish still are ranked, so don’t expect them to just roll over now that the season has turned out differently.

