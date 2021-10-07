CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHey! It’s your Afternoon Girlfriend Yvonne Daniels, and each month I will be shining the light on phenomenal, local small businesses via Social Stream Live inside the KISS Small Business Spotlight!. If you would like for your small business to be featured, tell us all about your business here:. In...

ABC Action News

Small Business Must-Haves

The fourth quarter is the perfect time to take stock of your business, especially as we’re all looking ahead to the new year! We have the ideal new product for small business owners to help reward them on purchases they’re already making for their businesses. Lifestyle editor and businesswoman Joann Butler gives up the scoop.
NorthEast Times

Giving small businesses an online presence

While most businesses struggled during the pandemic, Dan Jacob and Mario Saint-Fleur saw an opportunity to help those same businesses. The two men observed that many small businesses struggle with maintaining an online presence — something they consider vital to a successful business. So they decided to lend their expertise to help these types of companies.
miltonscene.com

Finding your small business niche-Small Business Corner

Finding your small business niche – Small Business Corner. Finding a market where your small business can thrive will only increase your success potential. But, before you start a new business or try to grow your current business, you may want to consider finding a niche where you can specialize and grow. Hopefully these steps will help you to find a niche with growth potential.
WKBW-TV

Free seminars for small businesses: Business Unusual: Big Ideas for Small Businesses

AT&T has a series of free seminars called Business Unusual: Big Ideas for Small Businesses. Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran shares more about these webinars. Some of the issues small businesses are facing includes the supply chain issues. Barbara says supply chain issues are more important to small business than to any large business because they’ve been there before, they know what to do and they have buying clout, but for the small businesses that ordered early they are going to have a great Christmas season.
WDTN

Small business tips to getting credit

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’re a business owner, you won’t want to miss this! River Valley Credit Union shares how they can help you get better access to credit.
Thrive Global

Stress and the Small Business Owner

Life as a small business owner can be pretty hectic and more than a little stressful. On a good day, you get all the high-priority tasks you wanted to complete, checked off your list. The sun shines, an email arrives from a happy customer with a glowing testimonial. You get 3 more sales meaning you’ve met your monthly goal!
WLFI.com

Small businesses struggle to fully staff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local restaurants are feeling the impact of the statewide worker shortage. Getting adequate staff has been the hardest part for all kinds of businesses, according to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's Employer Survey. Restaurants are not exempt from this hardship. Small businesses like La Scala in...
newmilfordspectrum.com

Solving the Labor Shortage for Small Businesses

There is no shortage of articles talking about the labor crisis gripping the U.S.; “nobody wants to work anymore" is a common refrain. Many of these articles attempt to diagnose the problem, but most wind up just describing its effects. Few, if any, attempt to help find a solution. Even fewer can help the small-business owner. This is what we’re going to do here, with a focus on small businesses that have realized that their workers can function in a remote world.
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

Small Business Bootcamp Sessions

The City of Newburgh, the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Newburgh Free Library, and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are hosting two virtual Small Business Bootcamp Sessions to provide the tools necessary for City of Newburgh residents to start their own business. The first session, “Small Business Bootcamp Information...
valleynewslive.com

Small businesses aided by local festivals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small businesses are doing what they can to bounce back after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last year. Helping those businesses are local festivals. “Specifically for me, I don’t have a store front. It’s really nice to have that opportunity to...
theriver953.com

“Start Small” The small business app

Governor Northam announces an app called ” Start Small” . It connects it’s app users with nearby vendors and local small businesses. The app is free and can be used by anyone. Governor Northam said ” This app makes it easier than ever to support our local, women – owned,...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Small Business Center webinars planned

The Small Business Center at Wilson Community College will hold a free webinar, “Operating Agreement... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Times Reporter

Small Business Development Center expands

The Small Business Development Center at Kent State University Tuscarawas recently announced an expansion to include Stark and Wayne counties. The expansion will allow for the continuation of quality services to assist small business owners in building and growing their businesses in the nine-county region. The Tuscarawas Campus has hired business adviser Holly Bollinger.
funcheap.com

Square Hispanic Small Business Forum

PRIZE GIVEAWAYS! – We’ll be giving away 4 gift certificates for our participating businesses. Attend to win!. https://square-hispanic-heritage-month-forum-093021.eventbrite.com. OUR SPONSOR. Square. #HispanicHeritageMonth2021. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do...
Thrive Global

Retention of Employees in Small Businesses

How can small business owners effectively retain their best employees who are already trained and are doing a good job?. The cost of training and orienting new employees in small businesses is a formidable expense for business owners. In terms of cost and time, perhaps business loss, it becomes more painful when these trained employees decide to leave and you have to start the recruitment and training process all over. To retain your good employees, a staff development program should be in place for the mutual benefit of the employee and business.
Atlanta Daily World

Small Business Strategies to Survive the Pandemic

Here in the U.S. 99 percent of all businesses are small businesses, and those are the businesses that felt the biggest impact during the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis. A record setting, 3.2 Million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last March, a frightening statistic that continues to reverberate even as there appears to be an economic resurgence. But for Black and Brown business owners it’s going to be a much longer road to recovery, and many may never recover. A study conducted at the Federal Reserve recently found that around 200,000 more U.S. establishments permanently closed as a result of the pandemic than in a typical year.
cityofhomestead.com

Small Business Matchmaker

The City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) wants to help local businesses and entrepreneurs grow their dreams and find their perfect match at the Small Business Matchmaker on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 10am until 5pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, FL. Attendees will learn about grant opportunities, connect with experts in business planning and marketing, and meet with local lenders. Organizations and lenders in attendance will include: City of Homestead, U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center at FIU (SBDC), South State Bank, SCORE Homestead, Homestead Main Street, Inc., Miami Bayside Foundation, Emineo Media, Civic Consulting, StartUP FIU, Partners for Self-Employment, South Dade Chamber of Commerce, and Miami-Dade County Small Business Development.
beaumontpd.org

Small Business Ambassador Program

An open discussion will be the cornerstone of the program. We encourage discussion amongst our business owners with both the City and each other. During the program, the City will provide updates on capital projects and other exciting news impacting local business. The first meeting of the Small Business Ambassadors...
oceansidechamber.com

ENERGY-SAVING TIPS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

​According to the EPA's ENERGY STAR® program, U.S. small businesses together spend a whopping $60 billion on energy each year. A survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) found that energy costs are a top three business expense for more than one-third of the nation's small businesses. But small...
