KISS Small Business Spotlight

The City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) wants to help local businesses and entrepreneurs grow their dreams and find their perfect match at the Small Business Matchmaker on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 10am until 5pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, FL. Attendees will learn about grant opportunities, connect with experts in business planning and marketing, and meet with local lenders. Organizations and lenders in attendance will include: City of Homestead, U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center at FIU (SBDC), South State Bank, SCORE Homestead, Homestead Main Street, Inc., Miami Bayside Foundation, Emineo Media, Civic Consulting, StartUP FIU, Partners for Self-Employment, South Dade Chamber of Commerce, and Miami-Dade County Small Business Development.
