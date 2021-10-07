KISS Small Business Spotlight

Here in the U.S. 99 percent of all businesses are small businesses, and those are the businesses that felt the biggest impact during the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis. A record setting, 3.2 Million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last March, a frightening statistic that continues to reverberate even as there appears to be an economic resurgence. But for Black and Brown business owners it’s going to be a much longer road to recovery, and many may never recover. A study conducted at the Federal Reserve recently found that around 200,000 more U.S. establishments permanently closed as a result of the pandemic than in a typical year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO