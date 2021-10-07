CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ajla Del Ponte: Swiss Sprinter, European Indoor Champion 2021 in 60 m Talks About Her Workout, Diet, Beauty Secrets and Her Success Story

By Namita Nayyar (WF Team)
womenfitness.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won a Gold Medal in the 2021 European Indoor Championships at Toruń, Poland in the 60 m event in 7.03 second? Tell us more about this exceptional achievement of yours?. The year 2021 has been an extremely good year for me. And the starting point of it has been my victory in Torun. Coming in Poland I knew I had a shot at medals, but I wanted the shiny golden one. People were expecting things from me and for the first time I was confronted with this new position, where you have a new type of pressure on you. Getting the title, running a national record and the world lead over the distance in the same race has made a big impact on me. After Toruń I found in me a very new motivation going into summer and leading to the Olympics. I knew I was capable of running sub 11 and in my diary I wrote down “I can run 10.90”.

www.womenfitness.net

Comments / 0

Related
womenfitness.net

Teahna Daniels: Olympic Silver Medalist 2020 Tokyo in 4×100 m relay talks about her Success Story

You won a Silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the 4×100 m relays? Tell us more about this exceptional achievement of yours?. Being an Olympian was an accomplishment within itself, but to be an Olympic silver medalist for my first Games experience was something that I dreamt about since I started track and field. Going into the 4×100, my confidence level within my teammates was high because I knew that Javianne Oliver, Jenna Prandini, English Gardner, Aleia Hobbs, and Gabby Thomas would be able to get the job done. The relay is a team event, so being a part of that dynamic felt exciting.
SPORTS
womenfitness.net

Perrine Laffont: French Freestyle Skier, Olympic Games Gold medalist, 3X World Champion talks about her workout, diet and beauty secrets

What exercises comprise your fitness regime or workout routine you may wish to share?. The primary goal for physical training for a high level athlete is to avoid injury, so I spend a lot of time doing corrective posture exercises and mobility so my body can move freely through all ranges of motion. Once this work is done I can move onto more compound movements: lots of functional exercises to develop strength balance and coordination.
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ajla Del Ponte
womenfitness.net

Women’s Dani Yoga Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt – Workout Top

Focus on your pose, not your cloths. This Gaiam tee is made to reduce restriction, and chafing, all while making you look great. Workout with confidence in active apparel inspired by our yoga heritage and passion for fitness. Whether you’re being active or just pretending (we won’t tell) Gaiam workout...
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Women’s Workout Shorts Quick-Dry Running Shorts

The shorts to use the high quality material combines curved hem design to create a comfortable feel and sporty look. These shorts great for running, workout, yoga, hiking and other fitness activities. These quick-dry shorts can provide for your comfort whether you are exercising in the gym or running outdoors.
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Women’s Comfy Yoga Pants Loose Workout Sweatpants

Comfy & Soft Material: Skin-friendly and soft fabric offers a smooth, low-friction performance.stretchable and breathable casual sport pants for women, non-see through material with elasticized waistband that fits most figures. Features: These pants feature the softest, high-quality material and flowy silhouette! They have functional front pockets, a stretchy waistband, and...
APPAREL
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout#Swiss Sprinter#European#Diet#Resisprint International
Vice

Talia Goddess is unabashedly owning her natural beauty

Bringing people together is what keeps Talia Goddess going. The 19-year-old Brooklyn native does this through her music — whether it’s DJing, singing, songwriting, rapping or producing — on top of modeling and community leadership. Music has been a part of her life since she was six; always performing in local talent shows. “Being in a supportive household gave me the confidence to pursue it,” Talia says, adding that her dad is a DJ, too, who showed her the ropes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Helen Mirren On Grey Hair, 12-Minute Workouts And Her Secret To A Life Well Lived

I’ve done a lot of theatre in my life so the whole idea of walking out to do a show is in my DNA. But what I love about fashion shows is that – unlike theatre where it’s all rehearsed and everyone knows what they’re doing (you hope!) – it’s absolute chaos! I love the technicality of how they put a fashion show together, it’s so fun to watch. And I have to say that all the real models are so sweet. They’re relaxed because they do it over and over again, so they’re used to the chaos. Meanwhile, I watch it all in awe and wonder. Somehow, miraculously, there is a moment where you all line up and go on one after another and it all comes together. It all looks perfect and everyone knows what they’re doing and I never quite get it! But it’s really fun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Lemma, Jepkosgei win London Marathon for the first time

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia has won the men’s London Marathon for the first time and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women’s race. The 30-year-old Lemma, who was third in London last year, completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in two hours, four minutes and one second. He was 27 seconds ahead of Vincent Kipchuma of Kenya, while Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia was third. Jepkosgei opted to race in London over the defense of her New York title next month. It paid off after winning in two hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.
WORLD
Thrive Global

Why Getting Your Beauty Sleep Is the Secret to Success

How long do you sleep every night? If that’s less than eight hours, then Richelle Oslinker believes you need to start rethinking your routine. The wellness entrepreneur, whose career has skyrocketed over the past few years, didn’t always prioritize sleep. But as she developed more expertise within the wellness industry, she realized the importance of investing in her own health to feel her best and achieve her professional ambitions.
SKIN CARE
womenfitness.net

Women’s Bodylift Tummy Control Embrace Back One Piece

The ultimate swimwear for perfect body shaping and control. Constructed from a high performance, Sensitive-Fit fabric that is extra-quick drying and highly chlorine resistant for superior performance from the beach to the neighborhood pool.
WORKOUTS
thehighlandsun.com

Ajla Tomljanovic records her best win of the year at Indian Wells

Ajla Tomljanovic has recorded her first win over a top-10 opponent this year and fourth of her career, upsetting Garbine Muguruza to reach the last 32 of the WTA Tour event in Indian Wells. The Australian sent the fifth-seeded Muguruza packing 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to set up a meeting with...
TENNIS
womenfitness.net

Spalding Women’s Essential Capri Legging

Spalding – a leader in the athletic world for the past several decades has developed a new women’s line of active wear which is, both functional and affordable. We use the most up-to-date yarn technologies available to create items which are perfect for your workouts and trend right fashion, and good for everyday use. Whether it is a trip to the store or a two hour workout, Spalding is the right choice.
APPAREL
kpopstarz.com

AOA Seolhyun Reveals Her BMI + Dieting Tips on ‘Bubble’

Want a hot body like AOA member Seolhyun? Well, the idol has spilled on her diet secrets as well as her current BMI with fans on Bubble! Keep on reading for all the details. AOA Seolhyun Spills Diet Tips, BMI, and More on Bubble. On October 10, AOA member Seolhyun...
WEIGHT LOSS
womenfitness.net

Workout Pants Women with Pockets Athletic Joggers Running Lightweight

Two side pockets decorated with four stitches look stylish and easy to match with various tops. The elastic waistband is easy to adjust to for better fit. Drawstring keeps the pants from rolling down. Ankle cuffs with a little bit of elasticity for a sporty look and easy wear.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy