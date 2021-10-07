Ajla Del Ponte: Swiss Sprinter, European Indoor Champion 2021 in 60 m Talks About Her Workout, Diet, Beauty Secrets and Her Success Story

I’ve done a lot of theatre in my life so the whole idea of walking out to do a show is in my DNA. But what I love about fashion shows is that – unlike theatre where it’s all rehearsed and everyone knows what they’re doing (you hope!) – it’s absolute chaos! I love the technicality of how they put a fashion show together, it’s so fun to watch. And I have to say that all the real models are so sweet. They’re relaxed because they do it over and over again, so they’re used to the chaos. Meanwhile, I watch it all in awe and wonder. Somehow, miraculously, there is a moment where you all line up and go on one after another and it all comes together. It all looks perfect and everyone knows what they’re doing and I never quite get it! But it’s really fun.

