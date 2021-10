It would seem Call of Duty's upcoming Halloween shenanigans include a brand new Black Ops Cold War mode called Scream Deathmatch where teams of Killers and Survivors face off. This is according to a leak from HeyImAlaix (via Call of Duty News), which shared a duo of screengrabs showing off the Scream Deathmatch mode's loading screen and gameplay. The loading screen describes the game mode as a vaguely Dead by Daylight-esque survival mode where two Ghostfaces hunt down Survivors by the sound of their screams. Survivors will need to stay alive until the time runs out or take down both Killers and become the "Final Survivor," an apparent reference to the Final Girl trope from classic slasher movies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO