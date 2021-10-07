Like many of you, COVID-19 has got me thinking a lot about death.

Hi guys I don’t want to sound ungrateful but hear me out. So I lost a parent last year around my birthday. My birthday is on the 29th of October and my husband has arranged a huge birthday party for me including a party bus for us and 18 other of our friends and family. He was going to surprise me but he ended up telling me so I could be prepared with a nice outfit. I had mentioned to him that I didn’t want to do anything this year. He didn’t listen and booked a party bus, dinner and arranged for our friends/family to join us. It’s all paid and non refundable. He saw I wasn’t thrilled, and he said he went through all of this to make my day special and that I was being ungrateful for not being happy about it. I feel I should get to do what I want on my day which is nothing. Only I know how I am feeling still mourning. I now feel forced to go and celebrate my birthday. It’s supposed to be MY special day, but honestly I feel it’s more of an excuse for everyone else to party. I don’t want to go through with my birthday plans my husband has planned. He will be upset if I don’t go through with it, I will be upset if I do go through with it. I don’t know what to do. (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 HOURS AGO