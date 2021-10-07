Ballad Health: 2 fewer children receiving COVID-19 treatment at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday.

Total hospitalizations decreased by eight, and the health system said that two fewer children are hospitalized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital for COVID-19.

The region’s vaccination inched up by .1% on Thursday, according to the scorecard.

Ballad Health’s scorecard is available below:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 285 (-8)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 17

Total COVID-19 admissions: 31 (-12)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 39 (+1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 76 (-7)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 60 (+1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (-2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 42.7% (+.1)

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 73 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days.

