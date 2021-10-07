CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health: 2 fewer children receiving COVID-19 treatment at Niswonger

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvpGv_0cK8a5Vu00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday.

Total hospitalizations decreased by eight, and the health system said that two fewer children are hospitalized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital for COVID-19.

The region’s vaccination inched up by .1% on Thursday, according to the scorecard.

Ballad Health’s scorecard is available below:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 285 (-8)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 17
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 31 (-12)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 39 (+1)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 76 (-7)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 60 (+1)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (-2)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 42.7% (+.1)

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 73 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days.

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Ballad Health: No change in COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Tuesday that there has been no change in hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus. Several other factors remained the same since Monday; vaccination rates in Ballad’s 21-county service area didn’t budge, and COVID-related deaths within the past seven days stayed at 80 deaths. Tuesday’s numbers showed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Asking the Experts: Ballad official optimistic by declining hospitalizations but still concerned

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Mark Wilkinson says he is optimistic over declining COVID-19 hospitalizations but is still concerned by the region’s low vaccination rate. On Monday, Ballad reported 234 COVID-19 inpatients, including 69 in intensive care and 54 on ventilators. Watch Wilkinson’s interview with Sara Diamond above.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health: 25 more COVID-19 admissions reported over weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a drop of COVID-19 hospitalizations within its 21-county service area over the weekend. Monday’s report stated there are 30 fewer inpatients at Ballad facilities for COVID-19; however, the health system saw a climb in admissions. Over the weekend, Ballad reported there were 25 admissions due to COVID-19. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Johnson City, TN
Government
Johnson City, TN
Coronavirus
State
Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

TDH reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 245 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths, and 302 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Vaccinations As of today, 230,123 people, or about 45.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 1,536 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health System#Ballad Health#The Intensive Care#Covid
WJHL

Tennessee Dept. of Correction activates suicide prevention hotline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In an effort to expand resources for suicide prevention among inmates, the Tennessee Department of Correction recently activated its Suicide Prevention Hotline that loved ones can call. Those who are family can now notify TDOC if they suspect their incarcerated loved one is experiencing suicidal thoughts or behaviors. The TDOC suicide […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJHL

Kingsport officials encourage residents to complete community survey

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders are seeking the community’s input so that leaders can best serve Kingsport residents. According to a release, the city teamed with a firm to create a survey that measures residents’ perception of their community, which includes its livability, quality of life, local policies and more. “We’re excited to engage […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

RAM clinic coming to Gray Nov. 5–7, seeking volunteers

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical will return to Gray next month, but the non-profit is still in need of volunteers ahead of the free clinic. RAM will provide free medical, dental, and vision care to underserved and uninsured individuals at the Appalachian Fairgrounds Nov. 5–7. All services are free and will be offered […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

1K+
Followers
500
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy