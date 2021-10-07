Rap, R&B Stars Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

NASHVILLE, TN — The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI will be a special one, and a program dominated by rap and R&B acts. The program is officially titled The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and the lineup will be Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. They will appear on the world’s biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, airing on NBC (WSMV-4). This show will mark the first time these five artists will perform together on stage. There’s added significance for the greater Los Angeles community. Dre, Snoop and Lamar are native Angelenos, and the city is hosting the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Collectively, the artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and between them have 22 number one albums on the Billboard 200.