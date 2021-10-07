CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rap, R&B Stars Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Ron Wynn
Tennessee Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN — The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI will be a special one, and a program dominated by rap and R&B acts. The program is officially titled The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and the lineup will be Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. They will appear on the world’s biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, airing on NBC (WSMV-4). This show will mark the first time these five artists will perform together on stage. There’s added significance for the greater Los Angeles community. Dre, Snoop and Lamar are native Angelenos, and the city is hosting the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Collectively, the artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and between them have 22 number one albums on the Billboard 200.

NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
