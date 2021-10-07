Ajla Del Ponte: Swiss Sprinter, European Indoor Champion 2021 in 60 m Talks About Her Workout, Diet, Beauty Secrets and Her Success Story
Ajla Del Ponte is a Swiss sprinter. She competed in the women’s 4 × 100 meters relay event at the 2016 Summer Olympics and at the 2017 World Championships in London. She won the women’s 60 meters at the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships, doing so in a world leading time and equaling the Swiss record of 7.03 seconds. At the 2020 Summer Olympics she set a new national record for the 100 meters running 10.91 in the heats. On 14 August, she shaved a hundredth of a second off of her record, achieving a time of 10.90 at the 2021 Resisprint International.www.womenfitness.net
Comments / 0