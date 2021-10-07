Ajla Del Ponte: Swiss Sprinter, European Indoor Champion 2021 in 60 m Talks About Her Workout, Diet, Beauty Secrets and Her Success Story

Massiel “Massy” Indhira Arias is the exuberant Certified Personal Trainer, formerly known as Mankofit, who is changing lives and inspiring a new generation of trainers. In her interview with Women Fitness she talks about her diet stating “My diet is very diverse. I try to incorporate all foods groups to never feel deprived and stay focused all year around. Balance is key for me. I always treat myself to things I passionately love (cookies, cupcakes), but I do follow a “fixed” regulated diet 90% of the time. Right now I’ve transitioned to a more plant based / pescaterian lifestyle and I can honestly say I feel like a brand new person.” Talking about her glowing skin and gorgeous hair, she adds “I drink tons of water and I eat a lot of vegetables including a power green multivitamin. I notice that when I am not hydrated my skin is very dull, and when I am not consistent with my intake of veggies (special if I’m traveling), my skin turns into a mess.

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO