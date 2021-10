A South Dakota woman pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 3, to theft, unauthorized use of credit and conspiracy to commit forgery. Cynthia Dawn Greger, 27, of Wagner, S.D., was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years and five months suspended for a total of seven months in prison. She was also sentenced to three years of probation upon her release, and will be ordered to pay $3,329 in restitution.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO