Miko Marks Continues Making Outstanding Music

NASHVILLE, TN — This has been another tremendous year for Black women country artists, and one of the highlights is Miko Marks’ “Our Country.” The album features a host of superbly sung, lyrically memorable works that are both purely country and reflective of a Black woman’s perspective and outlook that too often has been ignored or overlooked. Marks recently talked to the Tribune about not only “Our Country,” but life in the country world for Black women.