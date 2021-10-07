CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Miko Marks Continues Making Outstanding Music

By Ron Wynn
Tennessee Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN — This has been another tremendous year for Black women country artists, and one of the highlights is Miko Marks’ “Our Country.” The album features a host of superbly sung, lyrically memorable works that are both purely country and reflective of a Black woman’s perspective and outlook that too often has been ignored or overlooked. Marks recently talked to the Tribune about not only “Our Country,” but life in the country world for Black women.

tntribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Portland, TN
City
Nashville, TN
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Cole

Comments / 0

Community Policy