Undermanned Titans Head to Florida

NASHVILLE, TN — With the Titans facing consecutive games against winless teams, no one anticipated that they would have any problems getting victories, even with injuries that saw their two top wide receivers out of the game. But after Sunday’s 27-24 overtime road loss to the New York Jets now their trip this week to Jacksonville doesn’t look like so much of a sure thing. Besides A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, the Titans lost guard Roger Saffold in the fourth quarter, while both center Ben Jones and tackle Taylor Lewan suffered injuries during the game and missed portions of it. Tight end Tommy Hudson also was lost due to injury, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds missed some time as well.