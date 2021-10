Although the excellent Volvo XC40 is one of our favorite subcompact luxury SUVs, the battery-electric version known as the XC40 Recharge is a bit of a harder sell on paper, even though Volvo EVs are performing well on the sales charts. Quite simply, the XC40 Recharge's high starting price puts it at a disadvantage against models like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, despite the Volvo's many attributes. For the 2022 model year, Volvo has made one significant update to the XC40 Recharge that makes it a bit more competitive. The EV now boasts improved efficiency figures and a range on a full charge that has increased by 15 miles. You'll have to pay even more for the 2022 model, though.

