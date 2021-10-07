Lauren Ridloff attends Women in Film event as a presenter
Lauren Ridloff’s Walking Dead character Connie has finally made her reappearance in the series. Connie had been trapped in a cave in season 10 and had been assumed dead. In reality, Ridloff had been filming Eternals, where she makes film history by portraying the first deaf superhero. She made her Walking Dead return in an epic episode, “On the Inside,” where Connie and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) experienced a house of horrors.undeadwalking.com
