The independent bipartisan commission that will redraw New Jersey’s 12 congressional districts plans 10 public hearings, five in-person and five virtual. The New Jersey Redistricting Commission said the first hearing, which will be virtual, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 23, followed by an in-person meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 and another virtual meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 30.