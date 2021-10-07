Senators' Colin White: Headed for surgery
White will undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for 4-6 months, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports. Initial reports coming out of Ottawa were anticipating an extended absence for White, so this latest news shouldn't come as a complete surprise. With the winger on the shelf until at least after the Olympic break in February, the team signed Tyler Ennis to a one-year deal. Both Ennis and Austin Watson should take on bigger roles, including with the man advantage, while White is unavailable.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0