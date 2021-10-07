CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Senators' Colin White: Headed for surgery

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

White will undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for 4-6 months, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports. Initial reports coming out of Ottawa were anticipating an extended absence for White, so this latest news shouldn't come as a complete surprise. With the winger on the shelf until at least after the Olympic break in February, the team signed Tyler Ennis to a one-year deal. Both Ennis and Austin Watson should take on bigger roles, including with the man advantage, while White is unavailable.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

COLIN WHITE SET TO HAVE MRI, WILL BE OUT LONG-TERM

According to Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith, forward Colin White is set to have an MRI today and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. White, 24, was injured after getting tied up awkwardly with David Kamp early in the first period of Monday's game against Toronto. He was forced to leave the game with what the team called an upper-body injury. Coach Smith has since confirmed it is his shoulder. It is a tough break, as he was looking to bounce back from a down 2020-21 season in which he had just 10 goals and 18 points in 45 games.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators' Colin White out indefinitely with shoulder injury

The Ottawa Senators lost Monday night in preseason action against the Toronto Maple Leafs but may have a much bigger concern than the final scoresheet. Colin White, who suffered a shoulder injury in the game, will be out a “significant” amount of time, according to head coach D.J. Smith. A more specific timeline will be given in the coming days.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators' Colin White to have MRI after suffering upper-body injury

Ottawa Senators forward Colin White left Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after suffering an upper-body injury, the team announced. The injury took place just five minutes into the game. Near the Senators bench, White attempted to land a hit on Maple Leafs forward Dave Kampf. Both players fell to the ice after the collision, with White appearing to land awkwardly on his arm. White was slow to get up and immediately left for the Senators dressing room.
NHL
theScore

Senators' White to miss 4-6 months with dislocated shoulder

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith announced Thursday that forward Colin White will undergo surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder and is expected to miss four-to-six months, according to Sportsnet's Kyle Bukauskas. White, 24, suffered the injury during a preseason game Monday after getting tangled up with Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Watson
chatsports.com

Colin White’s Future, Brännström’s Star Turn, Tkachuk and More!

Welcome to the last edition of Five Thoughts before the regular season begins. Let’s get to it:. When Colin White suffered his shoulder injury on Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, my first thought was: “Not again!” The Sens’ centre has been frequently beset by injuries for several years now, and has yet to play a full season in his NHL career. As you may have also heard, White is in the third year of a six year deal that carries a $4.75M AAV. If White misses the entirety of this season, a definite possibility if he is on the long end of the four-to-six month recovery time, he will have amassed a meagre 41 points in 106 games for the first half of the contract; not exactly the kind of production the Sens were hoping for.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsn 1200 Ottawa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Boyle grateful for another chance at the NHL with the Penguins

For Brian Boyle, not playing in the NHL during the 2020-21 season was far from enjoyable. But he found something far more fulfilling to fill that void in his life. A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, Boyle got a chance to go to his son’s hockey games and his daughter’s dance recitals last winter and spring instead of flying into Raleigh or Chicago or San Jose for the first leg of a multicity road trip.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

'Very unfortunate' as Flyers' depth candidate headed for third surgery

VOORHEES, N.J. — Ten days ago, Tanner Laczynski was playing in a rookie game. He called it a "great step" as he geared up for main training camp. The 24-year-old center was coming off a four-month recovery from right hip surgery to repair a torn labrum in late April. Following...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Senators’ 2021-22 Trade Block: Brännström, Tierney & White

The Ottawa Senators are in a position to take another step forward in 2021-22. After finishing 10-3-1 down the stretch last season, the Sens were a team that showed adversity and had a style of play that was gritty, relentless, and always full of energy. They’re still a ways away from being competitive again, but everything is trending in the right direction.
NHL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Derek Hill: Headed for surgery

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Hill (knee) will undergo meniscus cleanup surgery in California next week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Hinch suggested that Hill will likely be ready to go for spring training in 2022, but the procedure could delay the outfielder's offseason training regimen. Before being shut down Sept. 19 with a left knee sprain, Hill hit .259 with three home runs and six stolen bases across 150 plate appearances this season.
MLB
Yardbarker

Senators New & Rumours: Tkachuk, White, Ennis & More

In this edition of Senators News & Rumours, Brady Tkachuk’s contract negotiations continue ad nauseam as Senators’ head coach D.J. Smith throws in the towel and says he now has to plan to start the season without the star left-winger. If that wasn’t bad enough, Colin White suffered a shoulder injury in Monday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs that the coach says will keep him out of the lineup for months. With Clark Bishop injured the Senators are without two of five centres they thought they could count on and that has opened opportunities for younger players and veterans including Tyler Ennis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Dealing with lower-body issue

Ellis is dealing with a lower-body issue, but there's currently no concern regarding his status for Friday's season opener versus Vancouver, Broad Street Buzz's Ariel Melendez reports. Ellis is expected to return to practice Thursday before suiting up against the Canucks on Friday. The former Predator is slated to open...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy