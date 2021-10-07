Senators' Colin White: Headed for surgery

Welcome to the last edition of Five Thoughts before the regular season begins. Let’s get to it:. When Colin White suffered his shoulder injury on Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, my first thought was: “Not again!” The Sens’ centre has been frequently beset by injuries for several years now, and has yet to play a full season in his NHL career. As you may have also heard, White is in the third year of a six year deal that carries a $4.75M AAV. If White misses the entirety of this season, a definite possibility if he is on the long end of the four-to-six month recovery time, he will have amassed a meagre 41 points in 106 games for the first half of the contract; not exactly the kind of production the Sens were hoping for.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO